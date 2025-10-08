Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jan Suraaj Party, founded by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, on Wednesday launched a crowdfunding campaign to fight the Bihar assembly elections to be held next month.

The party’s national president Uday Singh also claimed that the party moved the high court, accusing the NDA government in Bihar of being involved in corruption amounting to Rs 70,000 crore .

Launching the Jan Suraaj Contribution app at a press conference here, Singh claimed that people are eager to contribute “to the rise” of the party.

“People now can contribute from Rs 100 to Rs 50,000 through the app, which is available in Hindi and English,” he said.

Jan Suraaj Paty is consistently exposing the corrupt ministers of the NDA government, Singh claimed.

“We have knocked at the doors of the high court in the corruption case involving an unaccounted sum of Rs 70,000 crore. Officials of the Bihar government have gobbled up this sum,” he claimed.

The party’s general secretary Kishor Kumar Munna accused Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary of being involved in an alleged rape-murder incident in July 1999 when the RJD was in power in Bihar.

“Within a couple of days of the incident, Samrat Choudhary’s father Shakuni Choudhary got himself inducted in the ruling RJD. Was this done to evade investigations against Samrat Choudhary? The Deputy CM must clarify his position on this,” Singh said.

On the alleged corruption involving Rs 70,000 crore, party leader and senior lawyer YV Giri demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

“Usually, public officials who draw money from the exchequer have to present a utilisation certificate. But in the case in question, there has hardly been any,” Giri said.

He alleged that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ignored the case, adding that the “case of Lalu Yadav, in which numerous people were charged and sent to jail, involved a sum of around Rs 950 crore only, but in the present case, which is much more massive, no action is being taken.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)