(Source: Poll of Polls)
Bihar Election 2025 Exit Poll: How Many Seats Will Chirag Paswan’s LJP Win? 5 Surveys Reveal The Trend
Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly election hint at an NDA comeback, with Chirag Paswan’s LJP projected to gain seats. Five major surveys predict varying tallies.
The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections have delivered a record-breaking voter turnout, setting the stage for one of the state’s most decisive political showdowns in recent memory. As the second phase of polling wrapped up on Tuesday evening (November 11), all eyes turned to the exit polls, and early trends suggest a potential resurgence for the NDA government.
Among the many points of curiosity this election season is the performance of Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP Ram Vilas), a key NDA ally. The party contested 29 seats, though one nomination was rejected, leaving results to be declared for 28 constituencies.
Chanakya predicts strongest showing for LJP
According to data from five prominent survey agencies, Chanakya has projected the most optimistic outcome for Chirag Paswan’s party. Its forecast suggests that LJP Ram Vilas could secure between 14 and 19 seats in this election, a significant leap compared to its past performance.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Matrize-IANS survey offers a more conservative estimate, placing the LJP’s expected tally between 7 and 9 seats. Other agencies have taken positions somewhere in between.
Here’s how each exit poll agency has predicted LJP’s performance:
- Matrize-IANS: 7–9 seats
- Chanakya: 14–19 seats
- Poll Diary: 12–16 seats
- TIF Research: 12–14 seats
- Polstrat: 9–12 seats
A turnaround from 2020?
Chirag Paswan’s political journey has seen dramatic shifts over the years. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, his party went solo, contesting an ambitious 135 seats. However, the results were underwhelming, LJP managed to win just one seat, Matihani in Begusarai district.
This time, the political dynamics have changed. By aligning with the NDA, Chirag Paswan appears poised to strengthen his position within the alliance, and possibly make a comeback that could reshape Bihar’s power equations.