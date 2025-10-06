Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Election: AAP Announces Poll Debut In State With First List Of Candidates, Set To Contest All 243 Seats

AAP announced it will contest all 243 Bihar assembly seats, releasing an initial list of 11 candidates. Confident in replicating its Delhi and Punjab governance model, AAP ruled out alliances.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 11:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) Announcing that it will contest the elections to all the 243 seats of the Bihar assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of 11 candidates as it forayed into the state.

Addressing a press conference, AAP's state in-charge Ajesh Yadav said the party is confident of replicating its governance model from Delhi and Punjab in Bihar.

"We have an approved model of growth and governance. The work done by the Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed across the country. People hailing from the Purvanchal region had contributed immensely to our victory in Delhi," he said.

"Our national convener Arvind Kejriwal asked if they can help us form a government in Delhi, then why not in Bihar?" he added.

The party fielded Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bhanu Bhartiya in the Kasba seat in Purnia district, Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari seat in Patna, Pankaj Kumar in Bankipur in Patna, Ashok Kumar Singh in Govindganj in Motihari, and Retd Capt Dharmraj Singh in the Buxar seat.

State AAP co-incharge Abhinav Rai ruled out any alliance with the existing political blocs.

"Our alliance is with the people of Bihar. We won't ally with any party or coalition," he said.

Yadav spoke about AAP's achievements in education, healthcare, and public welfare in Delhi and Punjab.

"Prashant Kishor has just begun talking about reforms, but we have already implemented those on the ground," he said, replying to a question from reporters.

Yadav said the list of the party's star campaigners will be announced soon.

"Our top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Bhagwant Mann, have all visited Bihar in the past," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 11:56 PM (IST)
Bihar Election AAP Bihar Election 2025
