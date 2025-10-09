Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Janata Dal (United) is intensifying its preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections. On Thursday, October 9, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to hold a crucial meeting with party officials to discuss and finalise candidates for various constituencies.

Amid these developments, sources suggest a significant possibility: CM Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, could enter the electoral fray. Supporters of the Chief Minister have reportedly urged him to field Nishant in the upcoming elections, and speculation is rife that Nitish Kumar may heed their demand.

According to party insiders, JDU leaders and workers are keen on having Nishant contest from the Harnaut Assembly seat in Nalanda. Senior leaders from Nalanda have reportedly met the CM to push this proposal.

Nitish’s Connection to Nalanda and Harnaut
Nalanda is Nitish Kumar’s home district, and he himself represented the Harnaut seat in the Bihar Assembly from 1985 to 1989. It is now believed that Nishant’s candidacy from Harnaut is under serious consideration. The final decision, however, rests with Nitish Kumar.

Key JDU Meeting 

For the party’s election strategy, a crucial JDU meeting of senior leaders was scheduled at 10 AM on Thursday at the CM’s residence. The main agenda is to finalise the names of candidates. This move is being seen as significant ahead of the official seat-sharing announcement.

Sources indicate that some potential JDU candidates have already emerged, including Shravan Kumar from Nalanda, Kaushal Kishore from Rajgir (Nalanda), Energy Minister Vijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul, Ramvilas Kamat from Pipra (Supaul), and Aniruddh Prasad Yadav from Nirmali (Supaul).

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections NITISH KUMAR JDU Candidate List Nishant Kumar Seat
