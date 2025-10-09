BJP Almost Finals Candidates For 27 Seats Like Darbhanga, Katihar, Begusarai. Check Full List

Bihar BJP Candidates List: The Bihar BJP Election Committee held a key meeting in Patna to discuss the list of probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Sources said the state committee has finalised its recommendations, which will now be sent to the party high command for final approval.

According to party insiders, the following names have been discussed as potential candidates for their respective constituencies:

Lakhisarai: Vijay Kumar Sinha

Patepur (SC): Lakhendra Kumar Roshan

Jale: Jivesh Kumar

Darbhanga: Sanjay Saraogi

Saharsa: Alok Ranjan

Sahebganj: Raju Singh

Katihar: Tarkishore Prasad

Warisaliganj: Aruna Devi

Jamui: Shreyasi Singh

Bettiah: Renu Devi

Madhuban: Rana Randhir Singh

Jhanjharpur: Nitish Mishra

Daraonda: Karnjeet Singh

Goriakothi: Deveshkant Singh

Amnaur: Krishna Kumar Mantu

Hajipur: Awadhesh Singh

Bihar Sharif: Dr. Sunil Kumar

Digha: Sanjeev Chaurasia

Bankipur: Nitin Nabin

Riga: Motilal Prasad

Bisfi: Haribhushan Thakur

Chhatapur: Neeraj Kumar Singh

Banmankhi (SC): Krishan Kumar Rishi

Pranpur: Nisha Singh

Baruraj: Arun Singh

Tarari: Vishal Prashant

Begusarai: Kundan Kumar

The official announcement of candidates will be made after approval from the central leadership. Party sources indicated that the list reflects a balance of experience, regional representation, and caste equations aimed at strengthening the BJP’s position across Bihar.

(With inputs from Sashank Kumar)