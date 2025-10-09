BJP Almost Finals Candidates For 27 Seats Like Darbhanga, Katihar, Begusarai. Check Full List
The official announcement of candidates, who will contest the Bihar Assembly Elections for BJP, will be made after approval from the central leadership.
Bihar BJP Candidates List: The Bihar BJP Election Committee held a key meeting in Patna to discuss the list of probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Sources said the state committee has finalised its recommendations, which will now be sent to the party high command for final approval.
According to party insiders, the following names have been discussed as potential candidates for their respective constituencies:
Lakhisarai: Vijay Kumar Sinha
Patepur (SC): Lakhendra Kumar Roshan
Jale: Jivesh Kumar
Darbhanga: Sanjay Saraogi
Saharsa: Alok Ranjan
Sahebganj: Raju Singh
Katihar: Tarkishore Prasad
Warisaliganj: Aruna Devi
Jamui: Shreyasi Singh
Bettiah: Renu Devi
Madhuban: Rana Randhir Singh
Jhanjharpur: Nitish Mishra
Daraonda: Karnjeet Singh
Goriakothi: Deveshkant Singh
Amnaur: Krishna Kumar Mantu
Hajipur: Awadhesh Singh
Bihar Sharif: Dr. Sunil Kumar
Digha: Sanjeev Chaurasia
Bankipur: Nitin Nabin
Riga: Motilal Prasad
Bisfi: Haribhushan Thakur
Chhatapur: Neeraj Kumar Singh
Banmankhi (SC): Krishan Kumar Rishi
Pranpur: Nisha Singh
Baruraj: Arun Singh
Tarari: Vishal Prashant
Begusarai: Kundan Kumar
The official announcement of candidates will be made after approval from the central leadership. Party sources indicated that the list reflects a balance of experience, regional representation, and caste equations aimed at strengthening the BJP’s position across Bihar.
(With inputs from Sashank Kumar)