Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest

The RJD alleged the BJP of assaulting and harassing people during its call for a Bihar bandh on Thursday to protest the alleged hurling of abuse at the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress's recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The bandh was called by ruling NDA allies in the state, including Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(United), among other partners, which began at 7 am. The members of women's cells of these parties staged protests in the capital city, Patna and other areas of the state.

During the protests, the RJD alleged that the BJP blocked a pregnant woman's way to the hospital. The party also alleged that the demonstrators misbehaved with teachers who were going to school by pulling their clothes.

In one of the videos shared by RJD, a party worker was heard using derogatory words for Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

"Due to Modi's dead mother, BJP goons threw a living poor elderly person from a bicycle, Sonia Gandhi ji was called abusive words," the party said in a post on X.

RJD also alleged that the women protestors, who were demonstrating against the abusive language used for PM Modi's mother, abused and beat women and incited others to do the same.

It also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the police inaction against the protestors and "siding with the BJP goons".