Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'

HomeElection 2025Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'

On being labelled a hard bargainer, Paswan recalled his father’s legacy, “20 years ago, my father fought on 29 seats and secured a historic mandate. It is a coincidence that I also got 29 seats."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (R) chief Chirag Paswan spoke exclusively to ABP News, addressing rumours of discontent within the coalition and emphasising his commitment to teamwork. “I have always respected the rule of coalition,” he said. “When I appeared quiet, it was because deals were underway. I was in Delhi attending key meetings at my ministry. Nityanand Rai came to meet my mother while I was in meetings, and I met him during lunch. Yes, during negotiations there are arguments, but ultimately we must fight as a team.”

Paswan highlighted his role as a party chief in ensuring fair representation for his cadres and candidates. “As a leader, I had to fight for my cadre and candidates so that we get fair representation. Should I not fight for my own cadre?" He said.

On being labelled a hard bargainer, Paswan recalled his father’s legacy. “Twenty years ago, my father fought on 29 seats and secured a historic mandate. It is a coincidence that I also got 29 seats this time, and we will perform well. More than the quantity of seats, the quality of seats matters. I am grateful to my Prime Minister and my alliance. Despite having zero MLAs, I was given 29 seats. The Prime Minister is aware of my hard work.”

Paswan’s remarks come amid speculation over internal disagreements within the NDA ahead of the polls. He sought to reassure voters and party members that negotiations, while sometimes tense, are part of coalition dynamics and aimed at strengthening the alliance.

He further emphasised that strategic discussions and assertive bargaining are essential to ensure the party’s cadre receive due representation. “Ultimately, we have to work as a team while protecting the interests of our people and our candidates,” Paswan said, stressing that LJP’s focus remains on fair seat allocation and effective campaigning across Bihar.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 07:16 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Chirag Paswan NDA Seat Sharing
