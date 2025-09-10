Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State

The Modi government has announced a major pre-election boost for Bihar, approving two key infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,616 crore. The decision was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, September 10. With this, the Centre has cleared proposals worth nearly Rs 11 lakh crore for Bihar so far in the run up to the election.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media on the Cabinet decisions. He said Rs 3,169 crore has been sanctioned for the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line. In addition, Rs 4,447 crore has been approved for the construction of the Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor.

"This section of the corridor, stretching 82 km between Mokama and Munger, is crucial for southern Bihar. Once completed, it will save nearly an hour of travel time," Vaishnaw said.

The minister added that the 177-km Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat rail project will significantly improve connectivity between Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

A government release stated: “The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.”

Vaishnaw further said that railway cargo had been on the decline since Independence and had hit a low of 27%. However, he said, it has now risen to nearly 29%. He said the approval of infrastructure projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore during Prime Minister Modi’s third term reflects a "transformational change" that is boosting employment and improving lives across the country.