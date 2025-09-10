Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State

Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election, Modi Cabinet Clears Rs 7,616-Crore Projects In State

Ahead of the Bihar election, the Centre has approved ₹7,616 crore for Bihar infrastructure. It includes work on the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and the Mokama-Munger high-speed corridor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Modi government has announced a major pre-election boost for Bihar, approving two key infrastructure projects worth Rs 7,616 crore. The decision was taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, September 10. With this, the Centre has cleared proposals worth nearly Rs 11 lakh crore for Bihar so far in the run up to the election.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed the media on the Cabinet decisions. He said Rs 3,169 crore has been sanctioned for the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line. In addition, Rs 4,447 crore has been approved for the construction of the Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor. 

"This section of the corridor, stretching 82 km between Mokama and Munger, is crucial for southern Bihar. Once completed, it will save nearly an hour of travel time," Vaishnaw said.

The minister added that the 177-km Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat rail project will significantly improve connectivity between Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

A government release stated: “The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.”

Vaishnaw further said that railway cargo had been on the decline since Independence and had hit a low of 27%. However, he said, it has now risen to nearly 29%. He said the approval of infrastructure projects worth Rs 11 lakh crore during Prime Minister Modi’s third term reflects a "transformational change" that is boosting employment and improving lives across the country.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Election 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget