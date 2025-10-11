Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Mississippi High School Football Homecoming Game

4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Mississippi High School Football Homecoming Game

Four critically injured survivors were airlifted to nearby hospitals. Authorities reported that the incident occurred on the town’s main street, where crowds had gathered for the annual event.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
4 people have been killed and about 12 others injured in a mass shooting at a high school homecoming football game in United States' Mississippi, authorities confirmed. The incident took place in downtown Leland, a small town where spectators had gathered following the game. Mississippi State Senator Derrick Simmons said the shooting occurred amid post-game celebrations, leaving the local community in shock. Investigations are ongoing as law enforcement works to determine the circumstances and ensure public safety.

Four critically injured survivors were airlifted to nearby hospitals. Authorities reported that the incident occurred on the town’s main street, where crowds had gathered for the annual event, a longstanding tradition that welcomes former students and hosts community festivities.

The celebratory atmosphere turned chaotic as gunfire erupted, leaving multiple casualties and widespread panic. Officials have not yet identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made. Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the circumstances and have urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible.

In a related incident, an 18-year-old man is being sought in connection with a high school homecoming shooting in Heidelberg, Mississippi, which took place on the school campus during the event. Authorities continue to investigate the timeline and specifics of the shooting, with the exact proximity to the stadium still unclear. Investigators are gathering evidence and have assured the public that further details will be released as the situation develops.

The shootings have sent shockwaves through the communities, which were densely crowded for the homecoming festivities. Officials emphasised that the identities of the victims remain confidential pending family notification.

Both Leland and Heidelberg police forces are conducting ongoing investigations, coordinating with state authorities, and maintaining a manhunt for the suspected shooter. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any information that could aid the investigation.

The incidents underscore concerns over public safety at school events and community gatherings, highlighting the urgent need for heightened security and vigilance during large-scale celebrations.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
