Assam's Bodoland People's Front Rejoins Ruling NDA In Major Boost Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has rejoined the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), strengthening the coalition in the region.

The announcement came as BPF leader Charan Boro was sworn in as a minister in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s cabinet at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Sarma, BTR chief Hagrama Mohilary, and several other cabinet members.

A Milestone for Bodoland Peace

Chief Minister Sarma described the inclusion of Boro as a “milestone for peace in Bodoland”.

“I had told you all when BPF won the Bodoland Territorial Council elections last month that we would welcome them to the NDA. You will see that we will all work together for peace in Bodoland. Today, the inclusion of BPF’s Charan Boro as a minister in the NDA government is a milestone for peace in Bodoland,” Sarma said.

He added, “I thank Hagrama Mohilary for the support he extended to Charan Boro for joining our NDA government. Our aim is to work together to bring lasting peace and progress to all communities living in Bodoland.”

Charan Boro’s Statement

Boro, who has been assigned the Transport portfolio, called the development a “great moment” for the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“I am very happy. I have been serving as an MLA for nine years, and I am grateful to be entrusted with this responsibility. This is a great moment. We have received strong support from the people. We have full faith in the government, in Hagrama sir, and in the people of the BTC. Those who supported other parties earlier will also be welcomed into the BPF,” he said.

Hagrama Mohilary Emphasises Development

Hagrama Mohilary, who had broken ties with the NDA in 2021, reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with the alliance for the development of the BTC region.

“BPF has always worked for the development of the people in BTC. If development has to be done, it must be in collaboration with the government. We will work together with the NDA for the welfare of the BTC region. BTC faces many challenges, and we hope to solve them through cooperation. What the United People's Party Liberal did in the NDA is not our concern; our focus is the people’s progress,” Mohilary said.