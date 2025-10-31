Akhilesh Yadav Sparks Row, Demands Inclusion Of Caste Data In Uttar Pradesh’s SIR Report

Samajwadi Party (SP) National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed a press conference in Lucknow, where he discussed a range of political and social issues. During his remarks, he stated, “We all pledge to follow the path shown by the Iron Man.” Yadav added that the party, along with the PDA, would work together to bring about change while following the same ideology.

He said, “We will work to achieve significant results in the name of Sardar Patel for technical education based on the suggestions received.”

Call For Caste Census Inclusion In SIR Exercise

Akhilesh Yadav proposed that the ongoing State Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise include provisions for a caste census. “During the SIR exercise, when every voter is being counted, one more column should be added so that a primary caste census can be conducted,” he said.

He urged the government to consider this addition, pointing out that it would help address issues being raised in Bihar and assess what has been done there over the years.

‘Add One More Column’ Demand For Caste Data Collection

Yadav further elaborated that the SIR exercise involves government officials visiting every household and connecting with voters. Political parties, he said, are also coordinating with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to correct voter lists.

“At that time, we demand that when such a massive exercise is being conducted for every voter and such a large voter list is being compiled, we should add just one more column for the crucial data we have all been demanding. Caste enumeration is a matter for later, but primary caste calculations are a must,” he said.

He reiterated his demand that an additional column be added to the SIR format to facilitate caste-based data collection.

‘NDA’s Candidate Is A Top-Class Crook’: Akhilesh Yadav

Commenting on the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Bihar, the SP chief alleged that the NDA had fielded candidates with criminal backgrounds. “Those who are currently targeting other parties on the issue of law and order, such a major incident, including a murder, reveals the law and order situation there,” he said.

He questioned the state of governance in Bihar, saying such incidents during elections reflect poorly on law and order.

‘Car Was Overturned And Government Was Saved’: Akhilesh Yadav

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government over crime, Yadav said, “If statistics are to be believed, the most unsafe daughters are in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, a car was overturned and the government was saved from being overthrown. That was Vikas Dubey, and Akhilesh is keeping Dubey alive and protecting him out of fear.”

He added that if the truth about the incident were revealed, “the government will fall, the government's secrets will be exposed, and the law and order situation will be exposed.”

Promise To Strengthen Health And Education Systems

Akhilesh Yadav also raised concerns about the state of universities and alleged that preparations were underway to privatise Mandis. “There were three black laws for the farmers, one of them was that Mandis will also be privatised,” he said.

Referring to incidents of caste-based violence, Yadav said, “How people of the same caste went to take lives in Balrampur, injustice is being done to the PDA.”

He accused the government of favouritism in appointments, saying, “The election officer who was appointed for Ayodhya was a special person of the government.”

Yadav promised that under a future Samajwadi government, free treatment would be ensured for the poor. “In the coming time, when the Samajwadi government will be formed, the number of ambulances will be increased and arrangements for better treatment will be made,” he said.

‘Banaras Was To Be Made Kyoto, But Roads Are Being Demolished’

On the situation in Banaras, Yadav said, “Banaras was to be made Kyoto, but they are demolishing the roads and are not even giving compensation.”

He concluded by assuring the people that the SP would work towards better governance, social justice, and accessible healthcare in Uttar Pradesh.