ABP Exclusive: Why Is Lalu Yadav’s Photo Smaller At RJD Rallies? Tejashwi Yadav Responds

As election fever grips Bihar, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA government, accusing them of failing to address unemployment, law and order, and development in the state.

In an exclusive interview with ABP News, Yadav spoke on a range of issues, from government jobs and free electricity to crime, development, and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Focus On Jobs, Not Jibes: Tejashwi

Responding to PM Modi’s recent remark that Lalu Prasad’s picture appears smaller at his rallies, Tejashwi said his only concern was the future of Bihar’s youth.

“The Prime Minister may say whatever he wants, but my only focus is on fighting unemployment. Our goal is to ensure that the youth of Bihar move forward,” he said.

Hitting back at the BJP’s repeated “Jungle Raj” jibe, Yadav accused the NDA of presiding over a breakdown in law and order.

“PM Modi talks about Jungle Raj, but doesn’t he see what’s happening in Mokama? NCRB data shows Bihar ranks among the top two states in violent crimes. Law and order is worse than ever, and most of the top five crime-prone states are ruled by the BJP,” he said.

He further claimed that Bihar witnesses frequent incidents of violence and crime.

“There isn’t a single day when 200 rounds of bullets aren’t fired somewhere. People are being shot in shops, hospitals, and outside their homes. Innocent girls are being gang-raped, isn’t that Jungle Raj?” he added.

“PM Talks About Guns in Bihar, Factories in Gujarat”

Tejashwi also dismissed the Prime Minister’s charge that he “pressured” Congress into declaring him the CM candidate.

“We wanted to hear from PM Modi what his plan is to make Bihar a leading state in the next five years. But people speak as per their mindset. I have no comment on that,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s campaign tone, he added, “Whenever Modi ji comes to Bihar, he talks about guns; when he goes to Gujarat, he talks about factories. His speeches are filled with negativity, never with ideas to take Bihar forward.”

“NDA Manifesto Has No Vision”

Yadav also criticised the NDA’s election manifesto, calling it “hastily drafted and devoid of vision.”

“They launched their Sankalp Patra and wrapped it up in 37 seconds. A manifesto should spell out achievements and future plans, but theirs shows they have no roadmap for Bihar,” he said.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on November 6 across 121 constituencies. November 4 marked the final day of campaigning. Tejashwi Yadav’s constituency Raghopur is also scheduled to vote in the first phase.