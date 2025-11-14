Explorer
(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar Election Result 2025: AAP Leads In Begusarai, Show Early Trends
As the counting of postal ballots continues in 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is maintaining a steady lead over Mahagathbandhan.
The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in the Begusarai seat as counting of votes is underway for the Bihar Assembly Elections, as per early trends.
As the counting of postal ballots continues in 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is maintaining a steady lead over Mahagathbandhan (MGB). Early trends indicate that the ruling alliance is consolidating its position across several key constituencies, reflecting strong support from both urban and rural voters.
