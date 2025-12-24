CAT 2025 Result: IIM Kozhikode To Announce Result Today at iimcat.ac.in, Know How To Check

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode, is set to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results today, 24 December. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep their application number and password ready to check their results on iimcat.ac.in.

To download the CAT 2025 scorecard, candidates must log in using their CAT ID and password.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the MBA entrance examination held on 30 November. Candidates can calculate their scores using the final answer key along with the official marking scheme.

CAT Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2025 website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAT 2025 Scorecard link.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 4: Your individual CAT 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the scorecard and download it for your records.

Step 6: Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

About CAT 2025 Exam:

The CAT 2025 examination was conducted on November 30, 2025 at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The final answer key for CAT 2025 was released on December 17, and IIM Kozhikode will use it to declare the results for B-school admissions.

The exam was held in three sessions, each with a different test form. To ensure a fair comparison across all sessions, candidates’ scores will be normalised to account for variations in score patterns. After section-wise normalisation, the scaled scores will be converted into percentiles, which will be used for shortlisting candidates.

CAT Result 2025: What's Next?

After the CAT results are announced, the IIMs release the cut-offs for the next stage of the admission process. Eligible candidates are required to participate in components such as the Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). MBA aspirants should note that the weightage and selection stages may vary between institutes.

