Vantara to Set Up Wildlife and Veterinary University in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative founded by Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani, has unveiled plans to establish Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Billed as the world’s first integrated global university dedicated to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences, the institution aims to create a new benchmark in specialised education.

The university is anchored in principles of animal welfare, scientific innovation and long-term conservation. It seeks to nurture future professionals in veterinary medicine, wildlife care and conservation, while drawing on India’s knowledge traditions to shape a forward-looking academic model.

Speaking on the initiative, Ambani said the university was inspired by his personal experiences of witnessing animals in distress and recognising gaps in care systems. He added that the institution draws from the spirit of ancient Nalanda University and the philosophy of “Ā no bhadrāḥ kratavo yantu viśvataḥ”, inviting noble thoughts from all directions, to build a generation committed to protecting life.

The symbolic design of the foundation venue reflected this vision. Two Bijoliya sandstone blocks, sourced from the ancient Vindhyan geological formation linked to Nalanda, were incorporated into the setting, underscoring India’s enduring tradition of learning.

The foundation ceremony, conducted in line with Hindu customs, brought together voices from academia, conservation, science and public life, including Ambani’s teachers and mentors. A key ritual involved placing soil, water and stones collected from biodiversity-rich regions across India, from forests and wetlands to arid zones and Himalayan landscapes, representing the country’s ecological diversity and the university’s grounding in natural heritage.

Interdisciplinary Approach and Global Academic Ambitions

Vantara University is designed as a multidisciplinary hub that integrates real-world conservation practices with academic learning. Drawing on Vantara’s operational expertise, the institution aims to translate field experience into structured academic programmes, professional training and globally relevant frameworks.

The university plans to offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship and specialised courses spanning wildlife medicine and surgery, nutrition, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, One Health, conservation policy and animal habitat design. These programmes will be organised into specialised colleges aligned with Vantara’s existing capabilities.

Scholarships will be introduced to support students from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds, ensuring wider access to the institution’s offerings.

The campus will feature advanced academic and clinical infrastructure, along with international collaborations and residential facilities. It will prioritise action-oriented research focused on strengthening wildlife health, conservation practices and animal welfare. The academic model will also integrate both in situ and ex situ conservation, bridging natural ecosystems with scientific care and long-term management strategies.

A Broader Push for Conservation Education and Innovation

The launch of the university forms part of a wider effort to expand conservation-focused education in India. During the ceremony, Vantara announced initiatives such as the ‘Vantara University Founding Fellows’ programme and ‘Every Life Matters’ scholarships, alongside a broader call to align knowledge with protection.

Positioned as more than an academic institution, Vantara University reflects an approach that combines compassion with scientific rigour. Its stated vision emphasises that safeguarding wildlife requires not only awareness, but also robust systems, skilled professionals and sustained institutional support.

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