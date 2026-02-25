Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationUPPSC PCS Main Exam 2025 Schedule Released: Exams From March 29 To April 1

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2025 Schedule Released: Exams From March 29 To April 1

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Examination 2025.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 12:54 PM (IST)

A key update has been announced for candidates preparing for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main Examination 2025. All relevant dates and timings are now available on the Commission’s official website. The Commission has also revised the duration of certain question papers mentioned in the earlier notification.

Exam To Be Held In Two Cities

The PCS Main Examination 2025 will be conducted in two major cities -- Prayagraj and Lucknow. The Commission has clarified that the exam will be held simultaneously in both cities to ensure equal convenience for all candidates. The examination will begin on March 29 and conclude on April 1. Each day will have two sessions:

Morning session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

March 29: General Hindi And Essay

On the first day, two important papers will be conducted. The General Hindi paper will be held in the morning session and the Essay paper will take place in the afternoon session. According to the Commission, both papers are crucial to assess candidates’ language skills and expression.

March 30: General Studies Papers I And II

On March 30, two General Studies papers will be conducted. General Studies Paper I will be held in the morning session and General Studies Paper II will take place in the afternoon. These papers will include questions from subjects such as history, geography, polity, economy and society.

March 31: General Studies Papers III And IV

Candidates will appear for two more papers on March 31. General Studies Paper III will be conducted in the morning and General Studies Paper IV will follow in the afternoon. These papers aim to evaluate analytical ability and administrative understanding.

April 1: Final Two Papers

The PCS Main Examination will conclude on April 1.

General Studies Paper V will be held in the morning session, while General Studies Paper VI will be conducted in the afternoon session. With this, the PCS Main Examination 2025 will come to an end.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPPSC website for any further updates or instructions related to the examination.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
