UP Board Bars 896 Teachers From 2026 Board Exams, Major Action Ahead Of Practical Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has taken a decisive step to strengthen examination integrity by barring 896 teachers from participating in the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations. The board has officially circulated the list of debarred teachers to all District School Inspectors, ensuring strict enforcement of the order across the state.

This major administrative action comes as the board prepares for the upcoming Intermediate practical examinations, scheduled to begin from 24 January. The board has clearly instructed that none of the debarred teachers will be assigned any examination-related duties, including invigilation, supervision, or answer script evaluation.

No Examination Duties For Barred Teachers

According to the board’s directive, the barred teachers will have no role whatsoever in the examination process. They will not be permitted to act as exam invigilators, examiners, centre supervisors, or evaluators of answer sheets. The order is intended to ensure a transparent, fair and misconduct-free examination system for students appearing in the 2026 board examinations.

Highest Number Of Bans In Prayagraj Region

Among all regions, the Prayagraj regional office has recorded the highest number of barred educators, with 241 teachers facing restrictions. Other regions also witnessed significant numbers:

Varanasi: 217 teachers

217 teachers Meerut: 204 teachers

204 teachers Gorakhpur: 121 teachers

121 teachers Bareilly: 113 teachers

In an especially strict measure, the board has imposed a lifetime ban on 70 teachers in Prayagraj, preventing them from participating in any future examination-related work indefinitely.

Few Teachers Reinstated, Others Face Long-Term Bans

The board also clarified that some teachers who had previously been barred only until 2025 will now be allowed to return to examination duties in the upcoming board exams. However, several others have been barred until 2026, while some face restrictions extending to 2027.

With practical examinations approaching and main board exams following soon after, the UP Board’s firm action highlights its commitment to maintaining examination discipline and accountability. By enforcing these restrictions across districts, the board aims to ensure that the 2026 examinations proceed in a secure, fair and credible manner.

