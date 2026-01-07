Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationHow To Check JEE Main 2026 Exam Centre: All Details On City Intimation Slip

How To Check JEE Main 2026 Exam Centre: All Details On City Intimation Slip

The JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip is expected to be released soon. Check out exam city details, importance, and admit card schedule ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip soon on its official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates registered for the January session are eagerly waiting for this update, which will confirm the city allocated for their exam centre.

The January session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2026, covering Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning). The city intimation slip will be available online for all eligible candidates ahead of the admit card release.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip Details

The city intimation slip is an advance information document that informs candidates of their exam city allocation.

It helps students plan travel, accommodation, and other logistics, especially if the exam centre is outside their hometown.

It is important to note that this slip is not the admit card and cannot be used to enter the exam hall. A valid JEE Main 2026 admit card will be required for entry.

Taking past trends into account, the JEE Main 2026 admit card is expected to be released three to four days before the exam. The admit card will include full details, such as exam centre address, date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.

Importance Of The City Intimation Slip

Many aspirants are allotted exam centres away from their preferred locations. Receiving city details in advance allows candidates and families to arrange travel and stay efficiently, avoiding last-minute hassles.

However, candidates must remember to download the admit card separately once released.

Candidates are advised to regularly check jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for official updates on the city intimation slip, admit card, and exam schedule.

As for the Session 1results, they are scheduled to be declared on February 12, 2026.

These scores will play a key role in admissions to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes at participating institutes. Additionally, they will determine a candidate’s eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026.

For those appearing in multiple sessions, the highest score obtained will be used for merit ranking.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip be released?

The JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip is expected to be released soon on the official NTA portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

What is the purpose of the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip?

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the exam city allocated to them. This helps in planning travel and accommodation in advance.

Can I use the city intimation slip to enter the exam hall?

No, the city intimation slip is not the admit card and cannot be used for exam hall entry. A valid JEE Main 2026 admit card will be required.

When is the JEE Main 2026 January session scheduled to begin?

The JEE Main 2026 January session is scheduled to begin on January 21, 2026.

When are the JEE Main 2026 results expected to be declared?

The JEE Main 2026 results are scheduled to be declared on February 12, 2026.

Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
