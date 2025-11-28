Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationTN TRB Result 2025 Declared At trb.tn.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

TN TRB Result 2025 Declared At trb.tn.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

TN TRB has released the 2025 results for PGA and Physical Director Grade-1 posts. Candidates can download the subject-wise PDFs online and check their scores and selection status.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

TN TRB Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the 2025 results for the Post Graduate Assistant (PGA) and Physical Director Grade-1 posts (Advt No. 02/2025). Candidates can access their results by clicking on the appropriate subject link on the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. 

Candidates who achieved the minimum qualifying marks in Part A had their Part B answer sheets assessed. With 1,996 vacancies across various subjects, this recruitment drive is an important opportunity for aspiring teachers seeking positions in Tamil Nadu government schools. 

TN TRB Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at trb.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: Open the “Result” section. 

Step 3: Select the link titled “Direct Recruitment for PG Assistant / Physical Director Grade 1 (02/2025) – Part A & B Result”. 

Step 4: Download the PDF and look for your name or roll number. 

Direct Link to Check - TN TRB Result 2025

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Overview  

A total of 1,996 vacancies for Post Graduate Assistant and Physical Director Grade 1 posts will be filled across various subjects, including Tamil, Commerce, English, Economics, Mathematics, History, Physics, Geography, Chemistry, Political Science, Botany, Computer Science, Zoology, and Physical Education. 

TN TRB 2025: Selection Process 

The TN TRB 2025 exam is structured to ensure that only deserving candidates move forward to the final selection stage. The recruitment process consists of two levels. Part A, the Tamil Eligibility Test, acts as a screening round to check applicants’ Tamil language skills. Part B, the Main Subject Test, assesses their expertise in the subject they wish to teach. 

Scores from both sections are considered, but only those who qualify in Part A have their Part B evaluated. The published results include detailed information such as individual marks, qualifying status, and the list of candidates selected for certificate verification. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
TN TRB Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi on Karnataka-Goa Visit Today, to Unveil 77-ft Ram Statue in Goa
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter in Bhopal
Pakistan: Protests Erupt Outside Adiala Jail as CM Sohail Afridi Denied Meeting Imran Khan
Breaking: Sri Lanka Hit by Severe Flood and Landslide, Death Toll Reaches 40
Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget