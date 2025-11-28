TN TRB Result 2025 Declared At trb.tn.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

TN TRB Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the 2025 results for the Post Graduate Assistant (PGA) and Physical Director Grade-1 posts (Advt No. 02/2025). Candidates can access their results by clicking on the appropriate subject link on the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Candidates who achieved the minimum qualifying marks in Part A had their Part B answer sheets assessed. With 1,996 vacancies across various subjects, this recruitment drive is an important opportunity for aspiring teachers seeking positions in Tamil Nadu government schools.

TN TRB Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the “Result” section.

Step 3: Select the link titled “Direct Recruitment for PG Assistant / Physical Director Grade 1 (02/2025) – Part A & B Result”.

Step 4: Download the PDF and look for your name or roll number.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Overview

A total of 1,996 vacancies for Post Graduate Assistant and Physical Director Grade 1 posts will be filled across various subjects, including Tamil, Commerce, English, Economics, Mathematics, History, Physics, Geography, Chemistry, Political Science, Botany, Computer Science, Zoology, and Physical Education.

TN TRB 2025: Selection Process

The TN TRB 2025 exam is structured to ensure that only deserving candidates move forward to the final selection stage. The recruitment process consists of two levels. Part A, the Tamil Eligibility Test, acts as a screening round to check applicants’ Tamil language skills. Part B, the Main Subject Test, assesses their expertise in the subject they wish to teach.

Scores from both sections are considered, but only those who qualify in Part A have their Part B evaluated. The published results include detailed information such as individual marks, qualifying status, and the list of candidates selected for certificate verification.

