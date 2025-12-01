SSC JE Admit Card 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How To Download

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 exam soon. Once available, candidates can download them through the OTR portal on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

To download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 for the Tier 1 exam, candidates must use their Registration ID or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,731 Junior Engineer posts across various government departments.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says ‘Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 for Paper I’.

Step 3: A login page will open. Enter the required credentials to continue.

Step 4: Click the Submit button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the hall ticket.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safely for future use.

About SSC JE 2025:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC JE 2025 examination from 3 to 6 December 2025, as officially announced. Paper I will be held in computer-based mode and will run for a duration of two hours. This recruitment drive includes Mechanical posts as well as other engineering positions across various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations under the Government of India.

According to the exam pattern, Paper I will consist of three sections General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates must attempt the General Engineering part that corresponds to the stream they selected in their application form. They will be required to choose from Part A, Part B, or Part C, depending on the discipline aligned with their educational qualifications.

