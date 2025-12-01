Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSSC JE Admit Card 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How To Download

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 Expected To Be Released Soon at ssc.gov.in, Here's How To Download

SSC JE 2025 admit cards to be released soon; candidates can download via OTR portal using registration details and date of birth.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 exam soon. Once available, candidates can download them through the OTR portal on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

To download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 for the Tier 1 exam, candidates must use their Registration ID or Roll Number along with their Date of Birth. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,731 Junior Engineer posts across various government departments. 

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says ‘Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 for Paper I’. 

Step 3: A login page will open. Enter the required credentials to continue. 

Step 4: Click the Submit button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the hall ticket. 

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safely for future use. 

About SSC JE 2025:  

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC JE 2025 examination from 3 to 6 December 2025, as officially announced. Paper I will be held in computer-based mode and will run for a duration of two hours. This recruitment drive includes Mechanical posts as well as other engineering positions across various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations under the Government of India.  

According to the exam pattern, Paper I will consist of three sections General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates must attempt the General Engineering part that corresponds to the stream they selected in their application form. They will be required to choose from Part A, Part B, or Part C, depending on the discipline aligned with their educational qualifications. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
SSC JE Admit Card 2025 SSC JE 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Special Intensive Revision: Deoria Lekhpal Ends Life Amid SIR Stress, SP Announces Aid
Breaking: Notorious Criminal Shikari Rai Shot in Police Encounter in Bihar’s Chhapra
Breaking: CM Sukhu Questions ‘Radhe-Radhe’ Greeting, BJP Allege Insult to Sanatan Values
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget