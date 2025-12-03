Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 996 Posts At sbi.co.in, Direct Link To Apply

SBI opens applications for 996 Specialist Cadre Officer posts; candidates can apply online until December 23, 2025. Know how to apply.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a major recruitment drive for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts and has invited eligible candidates to apply online. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the bank’s official website at sbi.co.in. 

As per the notification, the recruitment drive seeks to fill 996 vacancies in various wealth management roles. The application window will remain open until December 23, 2025. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

The application fee is Rs 750 for UR, EWS, and OBC candidates. There is no fee or intimation charge for SC, ST, or PwBD applicants. All payments must be made online through the payment gateway provided on the website. 

Candidates can pay using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or other available options by entering the required details on the screen. For more information, applicants should visit the official SBI website. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/web/careers. 

Step 2: Go to the Current Openings section and select “Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer”. 

Step 3: Register by filling in all the required details. 

Step 4: Log in to your account and upload the prescribed scanned documents. 

Step 5: Complete the application form carefully. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Applicants must have a graduation degree from a government-recognised university or institution. The complete age requirements can be found in the official notification. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

The selection process includes shortlisting, followed by one or more personal, telephone, or video interviews, along with CTC discussions. The interview will be conducted for 100 marks, and the qualifying score will be decided by SBI. The bank’s decision will be final, and no queries about it will be entertained. The final merit list will be created in descending order based solely on the interview scores. 

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
