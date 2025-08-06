When Cricket Meets Cause: Rishabh Pant Helps Karnataka Girl Pursue Higher Education

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationWhen Cricket Meets Cause: Rishabh Pant Helps Karnataka Girl Pursue Higher Education

Jyoti, a bright student from a poor family, faced financial barriers to her BCA degree but Pant, in a quiet act of generosity, directly funded her college admission.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)

In the dusty lanes of Rabakavi village in Bilagi taluk, 18-year-old Jyoti Kanabur Math dared to dream beyond her circumstances. A brilliant student who scored 85% in her PUC exams, Jyoti had just one hurdle between her and a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree at BLDE College in Jamkhandi: money. With her father, Thirthaya Kanabur Math, struggling to make ends meet, Rs 40,000 needed for admission was a mountain too steep to climb. The family, already stretched thin, watched Jyoti’s academic dreams slip further away with each passing day. But fate, as it often does, had something unexpected in store—and it came in the form of a national cricket star, Rishabh Pant.

In a country where cricket is worshipped and cricketers are idolised, some sporting legends are using their influence to change lives far beyond the boundaries of the field. These icons aren't just winning matches—they're sponsoring dreams, one child at a time.

A Message, A Match, A Miracle

Anil, a family acquaintance living in Bengaluru, was moved by Jyoti’s plight. Knowing her potential and watching helplessly as finances threatened to block her path, he decided to do what many wouldn’t—ask for help. He shared Jyoti’s story with a network of cricket fans, hoping that someone, somewhere, might listen.

The message eventually reached members of Bengaluru's IPL cricketing circle—and then, surprisingly, the ears of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

In a quiet, unpublicized gesture, Pant chose action over applause. Without fanfare or social media posts, he directly transferred Rs 40,000 to BLDE College—covering Jyoti’s admission in full.

Cricket Meets A Cause

For Virat Kohli, success is more meaningful when it’s shared. Through the Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF), the former Indian skipper has been championing the cause of children from underprivileged backgrounds. Partnering with organisations like the Smile Foundation, VKF focuses on transforming lives through access to education, healthcare and structured sports training. 

Launched in 2019 by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation is a heartfelt extension of their shared commitment to social upliftment. Focused on three pillars—Sports, Health, and Education—the foundation has been instrumental in shaping brighter futures for countless children.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Karnataka Cricket
