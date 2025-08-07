WBCAP Merit List 2025 Out Today: Check Your UG Seat Allotment @ www.wbcap.in

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationResultsWBCAP Merit List 2025 Out Today: Check Your UG Seat Allotment @ www.wbcap.in

The WBSCHE releases the WBCAP Merit List 2025 today, August 7, for UG admissions. Registered students can check their seat allotment (college, course, rank) on wbcap.in by logging in.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:10 PM (IST)

The West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP) for undergraduate courses is moving into its next crucial stage. The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is all set to publish the WBCAP Merit List 2025 for the first phase of UG admissions today, August 7.

If you've registered for the WBCAP UG admissions, now's the time to check your allotment status. Head over to the official website — https://wbcap.in — log in, and find out if you've made the cut.

What Is the WBCAP Merit List?

The first-phase merit list is based entirely on your Class 12 (or equivalent) exam performance. It determines which students have been allotted seats and where — complete with the assigned college, course, and merit rank. Only those who registered during the application window are eligible to view their status.

How To Check Your WBCAP Seat Allotment?

Checking your result is simple. Here's how:

  • Go to https://www.wbcap.in
  • Click on the 'Student Login' section.
  • Enter your User ID and Password
  • On your dashboard, view your seat allotment details — college, course, and rank
  • Download and print your allotment letter
  • Complete the online admission formalities within the given deadline

What Happens Next?

Got a seat? Great. But you're not done yet.

Here's what to do next:

  • Pay the seat acceptance fee online. You can use debit card, net banking, UPI, or scan a QR code.
  • Download your provisional admission slip from the student dashboard.
  • Report to the allotted college within the stipulated timeframe for document verification.
  • Missing any of these steps could cost you your spot.

If you face issues or have questions, the WBCAP Helpline is open.

Call 1800-102-8014 (toll-free) or write to support@wbcap.in for assistance.

