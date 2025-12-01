Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
REET Mains 2025 Registration Underway For 7750 Vacancies at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Apply

REET Mains 2025 Registration Underway For 7750 Vacancies at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Apply

REET Mains 2025 notification out for 7,759 teaching posts; eligible candidates can apply online at the official RSSB website. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

REET Mains 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official notification for REET Mains 2025, announcing 7,759 vacancies for Primary and Upper Primary teachers in government schools across the state. Eligible candidates can apply by completing the registration process within the specified deadline on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

A total of 7,759 teaching positions will be filled through this recruitment drive, including 5,636 Level 1 posts for Primary Teachers (Classes 1–5) and 2,123 Level 2 posts for Upper Primary Teachers (Classes 6–8). The REET Mains 2025 application form is now available, and candidates can submit their applications online until December 6. 

REET Mains 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Go to the official RSSB website or the SSO portal to begin the application process. 

Step 2: Log in using your SSO ID. If you do not have one, register and create a new ID. 

Step 3: Once logged in, open the Recruitment section and select REET Mains 2025 from the homepage. 

Step 4: Choose the post you want to apply for Level 1 (Primary Teacher) or Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher). 

Step 5: Fill in the online application form with accurate details. 

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete your submission. 

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use. 

About REET Mains Exam 2025: 

The REET Mains 2025 written examination will be held from January 17 to 21, 2026 in offline mode. REET serves as a qualifying test that evaluates candidates’ suitability for teaching positions across Rajasthan. The exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Grade III teachers at Level 1 (Primary) and Level 2 (Upper Primary). 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
REET Mains 2025 REET Mains 2025 Registration
