Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt wishes and encouraged students to approach the exam with confidence. He assured them of his continuous support and protection.
'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress': Rahul Gandhi Calls For Glitch Free Re-NEET - WATCH
In a message shared on social media, Gandhi encouraged candidates to approach the examination with confidence and assured them of his support.
- Rahul Gandhi wished Re-NEET students, urged government for fairness.
- He stressed preventing irregularities, ensuring a smooth examination process.
- Gandhi empathized with student stress, pledging his continued support.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt wishes to students appearing for the Re-NEET examination and urged the government to ensure that the test is conducted without any irregularities.
In a message shared on social media, Gandhi encouraged candidates to approach the examination with confidence and assured them of his support.
Re-NEET देने वाले सभी छात्रों को मेरी अनेक शुभकामनाएँ।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2026
पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ परीक्षा दीजिए। कुछ भी हो, मैं हमेशा आपके साथ हूं और आपकी रक्षा करता रहूंगा।
सरकार से अपेक्षा है कि इस बार NEET बिना किसी गड़बड़ी के होगी। छात्र पहले ही बहुत तनाव झेल चुके हैं - अब किसी बच्चे की… pic.twitter.com/Z1tLbteaB2
"Take the exam with complete confidence. No matter what happens, I am always with you and will continue to protect you," he said.
Calls For Fair Conduct Of Examination
Gandhi said there was an expectation that the government would ensure a smooth and fair examination process this time.
"The expectation from the government is that this time NEET will be conducted without any irregularities. The students have already endured a lot of stress - now, no child's hope should be shattered," he said.
'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress'
In a video message, Gandhi reiterated his appeal to the Prime Minister and the government to prevent any disruptions during the examination.
"To the PM and the government I would like to say please, please, please, ensure that there are no glitches this time. The students have been through enough stress and they really can't afford to go through it again," he said.
Wishing candidates success, Gandhi added, "All the best thank you very much and love you again. To everybody taking the re-neet exam, hope you have a really wonderful, excellent exam and you all do really well."
He also assured students of continued support, saying, "Remember we are with you, we want to look after you, protect you and make sure you have a wonderful future."
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Rahul Gandhi's message to students taking the Re-NEET examination?
What was Rahul Gandhi's appeal to the government regarding the Re-NEET exam?
He urged the government to ensure the Re-NEET examination is conducted without any irregularities. He stressed the need for a smooth and fair process this time.
Why did Rahul Gandhi emphasize a fair conduct for the Re-NEET exam?
Gandhi highlighted that students have already endured a lot of stress. He believes no child's hope should be shattered, and there should be no glitches this time.