Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducation'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress': Rahul Gandhi Calls For Glitch Free Re-NEET - WATCH

'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress': Rahul Gandhi Calls For Glitch Free Re-NEET - WATCH

In a message shared on social media, Gandhi encouraged candidates to approach the examination with confidence and assured them of his support.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi wished Re-NEET students, urged government for fairness.
  • He stressed preventing irregularities, ensuring a smooth examination process.
  • Gandhi empathized with student stress, pledging his continued support.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt wishes to students appearing for the Re-NEET examination and urged the government to ensure that the test is conducted without any irregularities.

In a message shared on social media, Gandhi encouraged candidates to approach the examination with confidence and assured them of his support.

"Take the exam with complete confidence. No matter what happens, I am always with you and will continue to protect you," he said.

Calls For Fair Conduct Of Examination

Gandhi said there was an expectation that the government would ensure a smooth and fair examination process this time.

"The expectation from the government is that this time NEET will be conducted without any irregularities. The students have already endured a lot of stress - now, no child's hope should be shattered," he said.

'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress'

In a video message, Gandhi reiterated his appeal to the Prime Minister and the government to prevent any disruptions during the examination.

"To the PM and the government I would like to say please, please, please, ensure that there are no glitches this time. The students have been through enough stress and they really can't afford to go through it again," he said.

Wishing candidates success, Gandhi added, "All the best thank you very much and love you again. To everybody taking the re-neet exam, hope you have a really wonderful, excellent exam and you all do really well."

He also assured students of continued support, saying, "Remember we are with you, we want to look after you, protect you and make sure you have a wonderful future."

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rahul Gandhi's message to students taking the Re-NEET examination?

Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt wishes and encouraged students to approach the exam with confidence. He assured them of his continuous support and protection.

What was Rahul Gandhi's appeal to the government regarding the Re-NEET exam?

He urged the government to ensure the Re-NEET examination is conducted without any irregularities. He stressed the need for a smooth and fair process this time.

Why did Rahul Gandhi emphasize a fair conduct for the Re-NEET exam?

Gandhi highlighted that students have already endured a lot of stress. He believes no child's hope should be shattered, and there should be no glitches this time.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Video Students PM Modi CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi Exam Stress Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress': Rahul Gandhi Calls For Glitch Free Re-NEET - WATCH
'Students Have Been Through Enough Stress': Rahul Gandhi Calls For Glitch Free Re-NEET
Education
NEET-UG Re-Exam Tomorrow: Nationwide Mock Drill Underway As NTA Tightens Security
NEET-UG Re-Exam Tomorrow: Nationwide Mock Drill Underway As NTA Tightens Security
Education
Two NEET Aspirants Die By Suicide After Separate Falls From Buildings Two Days Before Re-Exam
Two NEET Aspirants Die By Suicide After Separate Falls From Buildings Two Days Before Re-Exam
Education
Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Over Abu Dhabi NEET Centre Mix-Up, Says ‘Stop Gambling With Children’s Future’
Rahul Gandhi Slams NTA Over Abu Dhabi NEET Centre Mix-Up, Says ‘Stop Gambling With Children’s Future’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget