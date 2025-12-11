Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
RBSE Exam Date 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10th And 12th Time Table, Check Details Here

RBSE releases Class 10 & 12 exam dates for 2026; exams from Feb 12–Mar 12. Students can download timetables from the official site.

Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RBSE Exam Date 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates for 2026 on December 4. According to the schedule, the Rajasthan Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will take place from 12 February to 12 March 2026. Students can download the RBSE 2026 timetables from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Students preparing for the exams should keep the schedule in mind and plan their studies accordingly. The subject-wise date sheet PDF has not yet been released but is expected to be uploaded soon on the RBSE website. Students should visit the official site regularly for updates on detailed timings, exam centres, and important instructions. 

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for ‘RBSE Sr Secondary (12th) Exam Date Sheet 2026’ or ‘RBSE Secondary (10th) Exam Date Sheet 2026’. 

Step 3: The PDF of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 or Class 12 exam timetable for 2026 will open on your screen. 

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. 

RBSE Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2026: Details Mentioned 

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable 2026 PDF includes the following details: 

  • Exam dates 
  • Day of the exam 
  • Subject code 
  • Subject name 
  • Exam timings 
  • Important exam day instructions 

About RBSE Exams 2026: 

The Rajasthan Board will conduct the RBSE 2026 exams in a single shift. Based on last year’s schedule, the exams are expected to run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students are advised to reach their exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. 

RBSE Class 10 Exams 2026: Preparation Tips 

Here are some helpful tips for preparing for the RBSE Class 10 exams in 2026: 

  • Revise your notes regularly. 
  • Practise using sample papers. 
  • Use YouTube to learn concepts and solve problems. 

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
