Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationOTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

OTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

OTET Admit Card 2025 released; candidates can download it now and must verify all details to avoid exam-day issues.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

OTET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has issued the OTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can download their hall ticket from the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in. 

Candidates will need their registration number or mobile number to download the admit card. 

They are advised to download it as soon as possible and check all the details to avoid any last-minute issues. The OTET Admit Card 2025 is an important document that confirms a candidate’s eligibility to sit for the exam.  

Applicants must carefully verify personal information such as their name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time, and category. Any mistake that goes unnoticed could lead to problems, including being denied entry on the day of the exam. 

OTET Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the OTET Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number in the given field. 

Step 4: Provide your Mobile Number to log in. 

Step 5: Select the ‘Login’ button to continue. 

Step 6: Your OTET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and save it to your device. 

Step 8: Take a clear printout of the admit card and check all details, including your name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre, and reporting time. 

Direct Link to Download - OTET Admit Card 2025 

About OTET 2025: 

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is scheduled for December 17, 2025. The written examination will be conducted in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II. 

OTET is a state-level eligibility test used to evaluate candidates for teaching roles in primary schools (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary schools (Classes 6 to 8) across Odisha. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
OTET Admit Card 2025 OTET Admit Card 2025 Out OTET 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget