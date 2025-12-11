OTET Admit Card 2025 Released At bseodisha.ac.in, Direct Link To Download

OTET Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has issued the OTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can download their hall ticket from the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates will need their registration number or mobile number to download the admit card.

They are advised to download it as soon as possible and check all the details to avoid any last-minute issues. The OTET Admit Card 2025 is an important document that confirms a candidate’s eligibility to sit for the exam.

Applicants must carefully verify personal information such as their name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre, reporting time, and category. Any mistake that goes unnoticed could lead to problems, including being denied entry on the day of the exam.

OTET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the OTET Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number in the given field.

Step 4: Provide your Mobile Number to log in.

Step 5: Select the ‘Login’ button to continue.

Step 6: Your OTET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and save it to your device.

Step 8: Take a clear printout of the admit card and check all details, including your name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre, and reporting time.

Direct Link to Download - OTET Admit Card 2025

About OTET 2025:

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is scheduled for December 17, 2025. The written examination will be conducted in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II.

OTET is a state-level eligibility test used to evaluate candidates for teaching roles in primary schools (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary schools (Classes 6 to 8) across Odisha.

