IBPS Releases PO Mains 2025 Scorecards Released At ibps.in, Here's How To Download

IBPS Releases PO Mains 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination today, 10 December. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view and download their scorecards from the official website at ibps.in.

To view their IBPS PO Mains 2025 scorecards, candidates must enter their registration number or roll number, password, and the security captcha on the login page.

A total of 11 participating banks are recruiting candidates for 5,308 Probationary Officer posts through IBPS PO 2025. The second stage of the exam has been completed, and the scorecards have now been released online. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards as soon as possible, as the link will remain active only until December 17, 2025.

IBPS Releases PO Mains 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MT → Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XV”.

Step 3: On the new page, look for the link “Click here to Check Your Mains Scores for Phase 2 Exam for IBPS PO-XV”.

Step 4: Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 5: Complete the Captcha verification.

Step 6: Your IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen. Download the file.

Step 7: Take a printout of your scorecard for future use.

Interview Schedule and Document Rules for Shortlisted Candidates:

Candidates who have qualified for the Mains written examination are now eligible to attend the Interview round. The Online Personality Test is likely to be held on 12 December 2025, followed by interviews starting from 16 December 2025. Only candidates who participate in the Personality Test will be permitted to attend the interview.

All candidates must carry their original documents as specified in the notification or call letter. Failure to present the required documents at the time of the interview will result in immediate cancellation of candidature, and such candidates will not be allowed to take part in the interview process.

Education Loan Information:

