Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 For PET, PST Released At jail.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Download

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 For PET, PST Released At jail.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Download

RSSB releases Rajasthan Jail Prahari PET/PST admit cards for 2025; candidates can download them from the official website.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) 2025. Candidates who qualified in the written examination held earlier this year can now download their hall tickets from the official RSSB website at jail.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill more than 900 Jail Prahari vacancies across Rajasthan. 

The admit card includes important details such as the candidate’s information, reporting time, exam venue, and essential instructions, ensuring transparency and proper conduct of the selection process. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official RSSB website using the login credentials created during the written exam registration. 

They can also access the Rajasthan Jail Prahari PET/PST Admit Card 2025 through the link sent to their registered mobile number. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry all the required documents listed on it when reporting to the Jail Training Institute in Ajmer. 

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB recruitment portal at jail.rajasthan.gov.in.  

Step 2: Navigate to the “Jail Prahari PET/PST Admit Card 2025” section. 

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Download the PDF and verify all details (name, roll number, venue). 

Step 5: Print the admit card and carry it along with a valid government-issued photo ID. 

PET/PST Exam Pattern and Physical Standards: 

The PET/PST for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment 2025 consists of two main stages. The Physical Standard Test (PST) checks whether candidates meet the required height, chest measurements (for male candidates), and weight criteria. 

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) assesses overall fitness and endurance through activities such as running, long jump, high jump, and other exercises listed in the official notification. Candidates must meet the prescribed standards in both the PST and PET to progress to the next phase of the selection process. 

Those who qualify in these tests will move forward to document verification followed by a medical examination. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025
Read more
