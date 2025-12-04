CAT Answer Key 2025: Response Sheet To Be Out Today At iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CAT 2025: IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 response sheet and answer key today for 2.58 lakh candidates. Both the answer key and response sheet will be available online at iimcat.ac.in.

To download their response sheet, candidates must log in using their registered credentials. The objection window will open on 8 December, and candidates can submit objections until 10 December 2025.

CAT 2025: How to Download Response Sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidate Login/Response Sheet/Objection Window’ option.

Step 3: Enter your CAT ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Open your response sheet and download it for future reference.

CAT Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2025 website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ option.

Step 3: Enter your CAT ID and password to access your dashboard.

Step 4: Go to the ‘Objection’ section.

Step 5: Select the option to add a new objection.

Step 6: Choose the question you want to challenge.

Step 7: Fill in the required details explaining your objection.

Step 8: Upload the supporting document as proof.

Step 9: Pay the objection fee of Rs 1,200 for each question you wish to challenge.

CAT Marking Scheme 2025:

The marking pattern for CAT 2025 is as follows:

+3 marks for each correct answer

–1 mark for each incorrect answer (MCQs)

0 marks for unanswered questions

0 marks for incorrect TITA (Type in the Answer) responses

About CAT 2025:

The CAT 2025 exam was conducted on November 30, with 2.58 lakh candidates appearing out of 2.95 lakh registered applicants, resulting in an overall attendance of 86%.

The difficulty level across all three slots 1, 2, and 3 was moderate. Slot 2 was slightly more challenging than Slots 1 and 3. Overall, the exam was easier compared to last year.

Education Loan Information:

