Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCAT Answer Key 2025: Response Sheet To Be Out Today At iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CAT Answer Key 2025: Response Sheet To Be Out Today At iimcat.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CAT 2025 answer key and response sheet out today; objections open 8–10 Dec. Exam saw 86% attendance and moderate difficulty. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CAT 2025: IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 response sheet and answer key today for 2.58 lakh candidates. Both the answer key and response sheet will be available online at iimcat.ac.in. 

To download their response sheet, candidates must log in using their registered credentials. The objection window will open on 8 December, and candidates can submit objections until 10 December 2025. 

CAT 2025: How to Download Response Sheet  

Step 1: Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidate Login/Response Sheet/Objection Window’ option. 

Step 3: Enter your CAT ID and password to log in. 

Step 4: Open your response sheet and download it for future reference. 

CAT Answer Key 2025: How To Raise Objection 

Step 1: Visit the official CAT 2025 website. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ option. 

Step 3: Enter your CAT ID and password to access your dashboard. 

Step 4: Go to the ‘Objection’ section. 

Step 5: Select the option to add a new objection. 

Step 6: Choose the question you want to challenge. 

Step 7: Fill in the required details explaining your objection. 

Step 8: Upload the supporting document as proof. 

Step 9: Pay the objection fee of Rs 1,200 for each question you wish to challenge. 

CAT Marking Scheme 2025: 

The marking pattern for CAT 2025 is as follows: 

  • +3 marks for each correct answer 
  • –1 mark for each incorrect answer (MCQs) 
  • 0 marks for unanswered questions 
  • 0 marks for incorrect TITA (Type in the Answer) responses 

About CAT 2025:  

The CAT 2025 exam was conducted on November 30, with 2.58 lakh candidates appearing out of 2.95 lakh registered applicants, resulting in an overall attendance of 86%. 

The difficulty level across all three slots 1, 2, and 3 was moderate. Slot 2 was slightly more challenging than Slots 1 and 3. Overall, the exam was easier compared to last year. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
CAT Answer Key 2025 CAT Response Sheet 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Cities
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget