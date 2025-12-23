Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Patna Schools Up to Class 8 Closed Till Dec 26 Amid Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Patna schools up to Class 8 closed till Friday due to cold wave; fog, low temps hit Bihar, health advisory issued.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna: In view of the extreme cold wave prevailing in Patna, the district administration has suspended academic activities up to Class 8 till Friday.

According to Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., persistently low temperatures pose a serious risk to the health and safety of children.

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate has ordered the suspension of academic activities up to Class 8 in all government and private schools, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, in Patna district.

As per the order, academic activities for classes above standard 8 may be conducted only between 10.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m.

School managements have been directed to reschedule classes accordingly.

Special classes and examinations related to pre-board and board exams have been kept exempt from this order.

The directive will remain in force in Patna district from Tuesday to Friday, in continuation of the earlier order issued on December 19.

The maximum temperature of Patna was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Severe cold conditions continued across most districts of Bihar on Tuesday due to dense fog and persistent westerly winds.

The minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in six districts, triggering cold wave-like conditions in several parts of South Bihar.

According to the Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures may drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The continuous westerly winds prevented significant improvement in cold conditions.

Rajgir in Nalanda district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

A sharp drop in temperature was also reported in Gaya, where morning visibility fell to just 50 metres, severely affecting road and rail traffic.

Dense to moderate fog is likely to prevail during the morning hours for the next two days.

However, the maximum temperature may rise by 1 to 4 degrees Celsius during the daytime as sunlight increases.

Currently, minimum temperatures across the state range between 6.6 and 12.7 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures range from 15.3 to 20.0 degrees Celsius.

The intense cold and fog have caused significant hardship for children, elderly persons, and daily wage labourers, particularly during morning hours.

The state Health Department has advised people to wear warm clothing, avoid outdoor activities during early morning and evening hours, and take special care of children and the elderly to protect them from cold-related illnesses.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
