HomeEducationNID DAT 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At admissions.nid.edu, Check Direct Link To Apply

NID closes DAT 2026 form correction today; eligible applicants will receive Prelims admit cards after verification. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
NID DAT 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will close the correction window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 application forms today. Candidates who have already completed their registration can log in to the official admissions portal to make any necessary changes at admissions.nid.edu. 

Once the correction window closes, NID will start verifying all submitted applications. Candidates whose forms meet the eligibility criteria and document requirements will receive the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims admit card as per the official schedule. The DAT Prelims is the first step in the selection process for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered across NID campuses. 

After the Prelims, shortlisted candidates will be called for the DAT Mains round. Applications that do not meet the required criteria may be rejected during the verification process. 

NID DAT Application 2026: How to Edit 

Step 1: Go to the official website at admissions.nid.edu. 

Step 2: Sign in using the email address and password you created during registration. 

Step 3: Once logged in, open your submitted application form to check which sections can be edited. 

Step 4: Make the necessary changes to your personal, academic, or contact details in the allowed fields. 

Step 5: Carefully review all the updated information. 

Step 6: Save and submit the revised form, then download it for your records. 

About NID DAT 2026: 

The NID DAT 2026 will be conducted in two stages: the DAT Prelims and the DAT Mains. Only candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be allowed to appear for the Mains. According to the official schedule, the DAT Prelims are set to take place on 21 December, giving candidates enough time to plan their preparation. 

Final admission to NID will be based on a candidate’s performance in the Mains, as outlined in the updated selection process. Through the NID entrance exam, applicants can secure admission to B.Des and M.Des programmes offered across seven NID campuses: NID Ahmedabad, NID Bangalore, NID Gandhinagar, NID Andhra Pradesh, NID Haryana, NID Madhya Pradesh, and NID Assam. 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 08:44 AM (IST)
