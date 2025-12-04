Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 4), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 4), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, December 4, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 08:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.  

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.  

National News 

  • Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards 
  • Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers 
  • ED Cracks Down On UP Cough Syrup Racket, Files Money Laundering Case 
  • Russia And India To Deepen Economic Ties With 2030 Cooperation Program During Putin's Visit 
  • Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha 

International News 

  • 'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister 
  • 'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal 
  • Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin 

Business News 

  • Rupee Slides To Historic 90-Level Amid FPI Outflows, Bank Dollar Buying 
  • Rupee At 90 Is The New Normal, Says Expert; Higher Inflation, Lower Productivity To Blame 
  • Crypto For Kids: Binance Unveils Parent-Controlled Junior Saving App For Ages 6 To 17 
  • Sanchar Saathi App Meant To Fight Cyber Fraud, Not Spy On Users, Says MoS Pemmasani 

Sports News 

  • IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Proteas Pull Off Stunning Chase! Beat India by 4 Wickets To Level Series 1-1 
  • Hardik Pandya Returns As India Announce Squad For IND vs SA T20 Series 
  • India Sets Unwanted World Record With 20 Consecutive ODI Toss Losses 
  • Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
News Headlines Today Business News National News School Assembly News Current Affairs For Students Sports News Headlines Morning Assembly
Read more
