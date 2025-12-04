School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards

Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers

ED Cracks Down On UP Cough Syrup Racket, Files Money Laundering Case

Russia And India To Deepen Economic Ties With 2030 Cooperation Program During Putin's Visit

Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha

International News

'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister

'We Are Ready For War If You Start...': Putin Warns Europe, Accuses Of Sabotaging Ukraine Deal

Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin

Business News

Rupee Slides To Historic 90-Level Amid FPI Outflows, Bank Dollar Buying

Rupee At 90 Is The New Normal, Says Expert; Higher Inflation, Lower Productivity To Blame

Crypto For Kids: Binance Unveils Parent-Controlled Junior Saving App For Ages 6 To 17

Sanchar Saathi App Meant To Fight Cyber Fraud, Not Spy On Users, Says MoS Pemmasani

Sports News

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Proteas Pull Off Stunning Chase! Beat India by 4 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

Hardik Pandya Returns As India Announce Squad For IND vs SA T20 Series

India Sets Unwanted World Record With 20 Consecutive ODI Toss Losses

Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI