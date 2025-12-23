NEET UG Counselling 2025: Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Special Stray Round counselling results for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the All-India Quota. Candidates who qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination and took part in the All-India Quota counselling can now check their seat allotment results online on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The Special Stray Round is held to fill vacant undergraduate medical seats that remain after all regular counselling rounds are completed.

Once the final seat allotment result is released, candidates must download their allotment letter and report to the allotted medical college or institute within the prescribed time to complete the admission process.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official Medical Counselling Committee website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 section.

Step 3: Select the link for the Special Stray Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result.

Step 4: Open the PDF file that displays the allotment list.

Step 5: Use your roll number or application number to check your details.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

What Happens After the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Result?

Candidates whose names appear in the MCC NEET UG Special Stray Round seat allotment list must complete the admission process. The reporting period for the NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round is from December 24 to December 31, 2025.

Students are required to report to the allotted college and complete all admission formalities within the given deadline to confirm their seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

According to the NEET counselling Special Stray Round schedule, online registration will be open from December 18 to December 20, 2025. The choice filling process will take place between December 18 and December 21, 2025.

Seat allotment will be processed on December 22, 2025, and the allotment results will be announced on December 23, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between December 24 and December 31, 2025, to complete the admission process.

