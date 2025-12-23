Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET UG Counselling 2025: Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round results declared for AIQ seats; candidates can check allotment and report by Dec 31.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Special Stray Round counselling results for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the All-India Quota. Candidates who qualified the NEET UG 2025 examination and took part in the All-India Quota counselling can now check their seat allotment results online on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. 

The Special Stray Round is held to fill vacant undergraduate medical seats that remain after all regular counselling rounds are completed. 

Once the final seat allotment result is released, candidates must download their allotment letter and report to the allotted medical college or institute within the prescribed time to complete the admission process. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 

Step 1: Visit the official Medical Counselling Committee website at mcc.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 section. 

Step 3: Select the link for the Special Stray Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result. 

Step 4: Open the PDF file that displays the allotment list. 

Step 5: Use your roll number or application number to check your details. 

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - NEET Special Stray Round Seat Result 2025 

What Happens After the NEET UG 2025 Counselling Result? 

Candidates whose names appear in the MCC NEET UG Special Stray Round seat allotment list must complete the admission process. The reporting period for the NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round is from December 24 to December 31, 2025. 

Students are required to report to the allotted college and complete all admission formalities within the given deadline to confirm their seats. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates 

According to the NEET counselling Special Stray Round schedule, online registration will be open from December 18 to December 20, 2025. The choice filling process will take place between December 18 and December 21, 2025. 

Seat allotment will be processed on December 22, 2025, and the allotment results will be announced on December 23, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between December 24 and December 31, 2025, to complete the admission process. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEET UG Counselling 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi: BSP Workers Clash with Police During Protest at Bangladesh High Commission
Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Amid Protests Over Minority Safety
Bangladesh Violence: Nationwide Anger in India Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Protests Held in Delhi
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt in India Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Tattoo Clue Cracks Rahul Murder Case, Police Reveal Shocking Details
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget