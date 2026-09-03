New Delhi: Delhi government asked private unaided recognised schools to verify vacancies under the EWS and freeship categories from Class 2 onwards, with admissions against the available seats to be made through a computerised draw of lots.

The schools, except minority institutions, have been given time till Thursday to check the vacancy data and report any discrepancies to the concerned education zone. The District Deputy Directors of Education have been directed to examine the representations and submit recommended proposals by September 5, according to Directorate of Education order dated August 27.

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The Directorate said that if no representation is received from a school within the stipulated time, the vacancy data will be treated as correct and candidates will subsequently be allotted seats through the computerised draw.

Schools will not be permitted to deny admission to candidates selected through the draw of lots on the ground of "no vacancy", the department said.

Appropriate action will be taken against schools that refuse admission on this ground under the relevant provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973 and the Right to Education Act, 2009, it added.

The move follows an observation by the Delhi High Court in a case titled "Justice for All Vs Directorate of Education" that vacant seats under the EWS category in classes from Class 2 onwards should be filled.

Under Section 12 of the RTE Act, private unaided recognised schools are required to admit at least 25 per cent of students at the entry level from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and provide free and compulsory elementary education to them.

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The Directorate said it has been conducting an online admission process for EWS/freeship seats from Class 2 onwards in private unaided recognised schools running on government-allotted land since the 2021-22 academic session.

The department had in 2018 decided to fill such vacant seats through a computerised draw of lots after inviting online applications, on the lines of the process followed for entry-level EWS/DG admissions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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