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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak Case: Court Allows CBI To Question Three Key Accused in Jail Ahead Of Re-Exam

NEET Paper Leak Case: Court Allows CBI To Question Three Key Accused in Jail Ahead Of Re-Exam

A court has allowed the CBI to question three jailed accused in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case ahead of the June 21 re-exam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 04:06 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A court here on Monday allowed the CBI’s plea to question three accused in jail in the NEET paper leak case.

Duty judge Surender Mohit Singh was hearing the agency’s plea to question in judicial custody three accused, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

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"It has been revealed that the (three) accused are the prime conspirators, who had facilitated the leakage and dissemination of NEET UG 2026 questions in exchange for monetary consideration prior to the examination of NEET UG 2026 held on May 3,” the plea stated.

The plea sought the court's permission to quiz the accused persons for getting necessary clarifications in connection with the probe.

The CBI has arrested 13 persons in the case.

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The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak.

The re-exam will now take place on June 21. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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NEET NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case CBI To Question Jailed Accused In The NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case
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