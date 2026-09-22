Keralam To Revamp Vocational Courses In Schools: Expert Panel To Recommend Key Changes

Kasaragod: The Keralam government will soon constitute an expert panel to update courses offered in vocational higher secondary schools in line with changing requirements, General Education Minister N Samsudheen has said.

Several courses introduced in the vocational higher secondary sector have become outdated, making it necessary to strengthen the sector in tune with changing times, the minister said.

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The government has initiated steps to strengthen vocational higher secondary education, he said, while speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new building and inaugurating a Digital Square Lab at a vocational higher secondary school here on Monday.

"Education is undergoing major changes and the objective of the Keralam Education Department is to equip children to compete," he said.

Students today have to compete not just with children from within the state but with those from across the world, the minister said.

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"Whether you are going to work in the Gulf or elsewhere, you will find people from all parts of the world. Some jobs may even be online. Keralam's children should have the information, knowledge and practical intelligence to compete with children from across the world," he said.

Strengthening the state's public education system and equipping school students to face such competition is the government's objective, the minister said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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