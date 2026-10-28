Afghanistan Launches Late-Night Counterattack On Pakistani Posts Near South Waziristan, 2 Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghan forces launched a counteroffensive along Paktika-Waziristan border.

Precision assault targeted Pakistani checkposts, killing two, injuring five.

Action retaliates for September 24 Pakistani airstrikes and provocations.

Pakistani forces attempted retaliation; border remains highly volatile.

In a major tactical response to ongoing Pakistani aggression, Afghan forces launched a devastating late-night counteroffensive along the Paktika–South Waziristan border, leaving Pakistani border defences in complete disarray. The precision assault targeted Pakistani military checkposts located in the strategic Angoor Adda sector, resulting in losses for Pakistani forces and completely gutting their outposts, which were seen burning out of control throughout the night.

Intense Artillery Barrages Destroy Enemy Infrastructure

Visuals accessed by ABP News show a heavy barrage commenced late Tuesday night around 10:00 PM when Afghan troops unleashed high-calibre artillery shells and mortar fire directly onto Pakistani positions. Initial videos and photos confirm that the swift counter-strike dealt a severe blow to Pakistani forces, leaving two Pakistani soldiers dead on the spot and at least five others seriously injured. The accurate shelling highlighted the critical vulnerability of Pakistani border infrastructure when faced with direct Afghan military force.

Response to Unprovoked Pakistani Escalations

This decisive operation comes in direct retaliation to persistent Pakistani provocations along the border, including unprovoked Pakistani airstrikes launched over Kandahar on September 24. Following those strikes, Pakistani troops had engaged in near-daily sporadic cross-border firing, creating sustained instability along the frontier. Tuesday night’s massive deployment of heavy artillery by Afghan forces signals a firm end to tolerance for Pakistani military adventurism in the region.

Retaliation Fails to Cover Heavy Losses

In the aftermath of the attack, panicked Pakistani forces attempted to respond by initiating heavy retaliatory artillery shelling aimed across the line into Afghan territory. Neither Islamabad nor Kabul has issued an official state statement regarding the exact casualty tolls or structural destruction, but the border may remain highly volatile over the coming days as Pakistani forces struggle to recalibrate their posture following the severe degradation of their frontline positions.