India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationIAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: When Will It Be Declared? Check Steps To Download

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: When Will It Be Declared? Check Steps To Download

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 for STAR Phase-I Intake 02/2027 is awaited. Check the latest update, official website and steps to view your result online.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 09:03 AM (IST)

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to announce the Agniveervayu Result 2026 for the STAR Phase-I online examination conducted for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027. The result declaration date has not yet been confirmed, and candidates are advised to monitor the official recruitment website for the latest updates. The results will be available through the official recruitment portal at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.  

Candidates who appeared for the examination should keep their login details ready so they can check their results once the link becomes active. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

According to a short notice issued by the Indian Air Force, the result preparation process is currently underway. The results will be published in due course, after which candidates will be able to access their status online. 

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: Latest Update 

Candidates who took the STAR Phase-I online examination for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 are awaiting the announcement of their results. While the Indian Air Force has indicated that the preparation process is in progress, an exact date for the declaration has not been announced in the information provided. 

Once the result is released, the recruitment website is expected to host the relevant link. Candidates should visit the portal regularly and rely on official announcements for confirmation rather than depending on unverified dates circulating online. 

Applicants will need their registered login credentials to access their results. These details were created or provided during the online application process, so candidates should retrieve them before attempting to log in. 

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026: How To Check 

Step 1: Open the official Indian Air Force recruitment website at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. 

Step 2: Search for the STAR Phase-I examination result link for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027. 

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link to proceed. 

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, including the user ID and password. 

Step 5: Submit the details to access the result. 

Step 6: Check the result displayed on the screen and download the document or scorecard, if available. 

Step 7: Save a copy and take a printout for future reference. 

What Happens After The Agniveervayu Result? 

Following the declaration of the STAR Phase-I result, shortlisted candidates should look out for announcements about the subsequent stages of the recruitment process. 

The Indian Air Force will communicate further selection-related information, important dates and other requirements through its official notices. Candidates should read these instructions carefully to understand the next steps and comply with the prescribed deadlines. 

Qualifying in the STAR Phase-I examination does not automatically confirm final selection. Candidates must also satisfy the applicable eligibility conditions and complete the remaining stages required under the recruitment process. 

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide

Important Points For Candidates 

Candidates are advised to follow only official notifications for information about the result and subsequent selection stages. Until the Indian Air Force announces a confirmed date, the Agniveervayu Result 2026 declaration timeline remains unconfirmed. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Indian Air Force IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026 Agniveervayu Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 28 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 28 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips
CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips
Education
UP Cabinet Approves Free Land Transfer For Mainpuri Sainik School Expansion
UP Cabinet Approves Free Land Transfer For Mainpuri Sainik School Expansion
Education
IIT Kanpur To Manage UP’s Rs 104-Crore Cybersecurity Project For Three Years
IIT Kanpur To Manage UP’s Rs 104-Crore Cybersecurity Project For Three Years
Advertisement

Videos

Israel Election: Netanyahu Faces Tough Challenge as Gadi Eisenkot Leads Opinion Polls
Maharashtra MLC Election: First-Preference Vote Counting Begins, Trends Expected After 4 PM
Bihar MLC Election: Anant Singh’s House Prepares 2 Lakh Gulab Jamuns Before Results
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Confident of Victory, Targets Anant Singh Over Rebellion
SIR Case: Supreme Court Grants Time to Petitioners, Next Hearing Likely on November 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget