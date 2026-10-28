IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: When Will It Be Declared? Check Steps To Download

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to announce the Agniveervayu Result 2026 for the STAR Phase-I online examination conducted for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027. The result declaration date has not yet been confirmed, and candidates are advised to monitor the official recruitment website for the latest updates. The results will be available through the official recruitment portal at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination should keep their login details ready so they can check their results once the link becomes active.

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According to a short notice issued by the Indian Air Force, the result preparation process is currently underway. The results will be published in due course, after which candidates will be able to access their status online.

IAF Agniveervayu Result 2026: Latest Update

Candidates who took the STAR Phase-I online examination for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027 are awaiting the announcement of their results. While the Indian Air Force has indicated that the preparation process is in progress, an exact date for the declaration has not been announced in the information provided.

Once the result is released, the recruitment website is expected to host the relevant link. Candidates should visit the portal regularly and rely on official announcements for confirmation rather than depending on unverified dates circulating online.

Applicants will need their registered login credentials to access their results. These details were created or provided during the online application process, so candidates should retrieve them before attempting to log in.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Open the official Indian Air Force recruitment website at iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Search for the STAR Phase-I examination result link for Airmen and Agniveervayu Intake 02/2027.

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, including the user ID and password.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 6: Check the result displayed on the screen and download the document or scorecard, if available.

Step 7: Save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

What Happens After The Agniveervayu Result?

Following the declaration of the STAR Phase-I result, shortlisted candidates should look out for announcements about the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The Indian Air Force will communicate further selection-related information, important dates and other requirements through its official notices. Candidates should read these instructions carefully to understand the next steps and comply with the prescribed deadlines.

Qualifying in the STAR Phase-I examination does not automatically confirm final selection. Candidates must also satisfy the applicable eligibility conditions and complete the remaining stages required under the recruitment process.

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Important Points For Candidates

Candidates are advised to follow only official notifications for information about the result and subsequent selection stages. Until the Indian Air Force announces a confirmed date, the Agniveervayu Result 2026 declaration timeline remains unconfirmed.

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