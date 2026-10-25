Congress Asks MPs To Remain In Delhi From Oct 30 To Nov 1 Amid ‘Vote Chori’ Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress President Kharge summoned MPs to Delhi October 30-November 1.

MPs will protest alleged ECI irregularities and 'vote theft'.

Major 'Save the Vote' rally scheduled for November 1.

Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to join, citing electoral violations.

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked party MPs to remain present in Delhi from October 30 to November 1 amid ongoing protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities involving the Election Commission of India (ECI).





In a communication to party MPs, Kharge requested them to be present in the national capital on October 30, 31 and November 1, 2026, in connection with the protests over the issue.





The communication cited the allegations of 'vote chori' and revelations regarding alleged irregularities by the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as the reasons for the directive.





"That on 30 October, 31 October and 1 November, 2026, in connection with ongoing protest on the issue of 'Vote Chori' and revelations in regard to irregularities by the Election Commission of India and the CEC, all MPs are requested to be present in Delhi," the message stated.





The directive comes amid protests by INDIA bloc parties over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Congress has asked its MPs to ensure their presence in Delhi throughout the three days.





The communication specifically mentions November 1, when the 'Save the Vote, Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally' is scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.





Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged students, farmers, labourers, women, youth and traders to participate in the proposed rally, alleging that names had been removed from voter lists and rules and laws had been violated.





In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that votes were being stolen and claimed that people raising questions had faced the use of force. He called on people from different sections of society to join the rally, describing it as a campaign to protect democracy.





“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances,” Gandhi wrote.





"Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” he added.





Announcing the November 1 programme, the Congress leader urged people to gather in the national capital for the march and mega rally.





“November 1 - Let's go to Delhi. Save the Vote - Save the Country Jan March and Mega Rally,” his post read.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)