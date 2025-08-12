Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet Approves 15000 Police Vacancies In Maharashtra

After months of waiting, thousands of job seekers in Maharashtra finally have good news. On Tuesday, August 12, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Cabinet approved the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel.

The decision brings relief to candidates who had been anxious as the process faced repeated delays in recent months. With the cabinet's nod, the recruitment drive is now expected to move forward quickly.

The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations posted the information, along with other key decisions of the Cabinet on X.

Earlier, during the monsoon session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the filling of 13,560 vacant police posts. Back in June, the Director General of Police had said around 10,000 posts would be filled, with physical tests scheduled for September 15.

However, the recruitment process had not begun, leading to the Students' Coordination Committee expressing dissatisfaction. The committee had argued last week that initiating the government decision, accepting applications, screening them, and holding exams before September would be impossible.

The Cabinet meeting saw some notable absences. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was among them. He, however, attended the meeting virtually from Srinagar. Shinde faction's Minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme Bharat Gogawale was also missing from the meeting. This fuelled talks of discontent after the honour of hoisting the flag in Raigad district on August 15 reportedly went to Minister for Women and Child Development and a member of the Ajit Pawar NCP faction, Aditi Tatkare, sparking speculation about a change in the district's guardian minister. Gogawale, however, dismissed any rift, saying he was in Delhi on official work and could not attend the meeting.

Key Decisions For Other Departments

Food and Civil Supplies Department

The cabinet approved an increase in the commission margins for ration shopkeepers under the public distribution system. The move aims to make the supply of food grains to ration cardholders more transparent and efficient, while also improving the financial stability of shop owners.

Aviation Department

Funding under the Viability Gap Funding scheme has been sanctioned for the Solapur-Pune-Mumbai air route. This is expected to make air travel on the route more accessible and affordable, while boosting regional trade and tourism.

Social Justice and Special Assistance Department

The cabinet has relaxed guarantor requirements for various loan schemes run by different corporations under the department. The government guarantee period has also been extended to five years. These measures are expected to make it easier for eligible beneficiaries to access loans and encourage entrepreneurship.

