JEE Main Session 1 2026: The National Testing Agency will open the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application correction window today, December 1, 2025. As per the official notice, candidates can make changes to their submitted forms by 11:50 PM on December 2, 2025. Applicants who need to edit their details can do so by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To make changes to their JEE Main application, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their JEE Main application number and password. Once logged in, they can select the fields available for correction and update the required details.

With the JEE Main Session 1 exam scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2026, it is important to review your application carefully and ensure all information is accurate for a smooth admission process.

JEE Main Session 1 2026: Application Correction Fee

Candidates whose corrections affect the application fee, such as adding an extra paper or updating their category, will be required to pay the difference. Please note that this additional fee is non-refundable. If the changes do not impact the fee, no extra payment is needed.

The payment can be made online through:

Credit or debit card

Net banking

UPI

JEE Main Session 1 Application Form 2026: How to Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Correction in Application Form” option on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Open your application form and check all the details carefully. Edit the fields that are allowed for correction.

Step 5: If your changes affect the fee, such as choosing another paper or updating your category, pay the additional amount online.

Step 6: After making all corrections, review the form thoroughly and submit it.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the updated confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Main 2026: Application Form Correction

According to the NTA guidelines, candidates can update details such as their name, category, date of birth, gender, exam city, exam medium, educational qualifications, course, and signature. However, certain information cannot be changed. Applicants will not be allowed to edit their mobile number, email address, residential address, or phone number.

