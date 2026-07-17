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English NewsEducationHuman Rights Commission Directs Kerala Govt To Ensure Proper Facilities For Teams Attending National School Meet

Human Rights Commission Directs Kerala Govt To Ensure Proper Facilities For Teams Attending National School Meet

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission directed the General Education Department to ensure proper travel, food, safety and accommodation for teams representing the state at national school meets.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Department must ensure reservations, food, safety, and accommodation.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Thursday directed the General Education Department to ensure adequate travel and other facilities for students participating in national school meets.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas said the department was responsible for ensuring proper arrangements for members of the state team travelling to national school meets.

ALSO READ : Re-NEET 2026 Result: Girls Outnumber Boys Among Qualified Candidates; Check Gender-Wise Highlights

He directed the Director of General Education to pay greater attention to train reservations, food, safety and accommodation and to take steps to prevent recurrence of such complaints in future.

The direction came while considering a complaint that students representing the state at a national school meet had to travel for days sitting on the floor of a train as they had not been provided reserved seats.

The Secretary of the Kerala Sports Council informed the Commission that it was the responsibility of the General Education Department to make travel arrangements for the team.

ALSO READ : Bengaluru Class 7 Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Assault, Harassment At Private School

The Commission passed the order on a petition filed by public activist Adv V Devadas. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who filed the petition that led to this directive?

Public activist Adv V Devadas filed the petition that prompted the Commission's order.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Human Rights Commission Kerala State General Education Department Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas
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