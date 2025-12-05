HSSC CET Result 2025 Group C Merit List Declared At hssc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check

Haryana HSSC CET Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Common Eligibility Test (CET) results for the Group C exam today. Candidates who took the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

Candidates can now view and download their CET 2025 results by logging in with their registration number or mobile number and password on the Haryana CET portal.

The Haryana CET cut-off for 2025 will also be released soon. Cut-off marks will be issued separately for each category and post. Candidates should keep checking the official HSSC website for updates on cut-offs, merit lists, document verification dates, and final job allotment details.

HSSC CET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section.

Step 3: Click on the HSSC CET Result link displayed on the screen.

Step 4: The Haryana CET 2025 result PDF will open.

Step 5: Enter your user ID and password to access your results.

Step 6: Download the PDF and keep it safe for future reference.

Direct Link to Chek - HSSC CET Result 2025

Haryana CET Result 2025 PDF: Details Mentioned

The following information will be mentioned on the marks card:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number and Registration Number

Marks Obtained in CET Exam

Category and Sub ‑ Category details

Qualifying Status (Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted)

Instructions for next stage of recruitment

About HSSC (Haryana) CET 2025:

More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held on July 26 and 27, 2025 at 1,350 centres across Haryana, making it one of the largest recruitment tests conducted in recent years.

The next stage of the selection process will include the release of category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks. After this, HSSC will issue the merit list and invite shortlisted candidates for document verification. Once verification is completed, the commission will move forward with allotting the available vacancies.

Education Loan Information:

