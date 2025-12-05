NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in, Here's How To Apply

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the NEET PG counselling 2025 in an online mode for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 will begin today by December 9, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must successfully register and complete fee payment within this window, then fill in their choices between December 6 and 9, 2025, to be considered for seat allotment, which will be announced on December 12, 2025.

Candidates can report or join the allotted colleges from December 13 to December 21, 2025, and verification of joined candidates' data will be done from December 22 to December 23, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear; complete the online registration.

Step 4: After registering, log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy for future reference.

NEET PG counselling 2025 Round 2: Documents Required

Candidates can check the documents required for NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 below:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Registration certificate issued by MCI

Date of birth proof

Valid ID proof

Caste certificate

Disability Certificate

NEET PG Counselling Round 2: PwD Category

The PwD portal is now open and will remain active until 4:00 PM on 9 December 2025 for generating PwD certificates for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025. PwD candidates can visit any disability centre approved by the MCC to obtain their certificate, provided they meet the NMC’s eligibility criteria.

NEET PG Counselling 2025:

The counselling authority holds four rounds for NEET PG–qualified candidates: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the stray vacancy round. During NEET PG counselling 2025, candidates must register, pay the required fees, and select their preferred courses and colleges based on the 2025 NEET PG seat matrix.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI