Government Scholarship Rules 2026-27 Revised: Check Key Changes Students Must Know

Government Scholarship Rules 2026-27: The scholarship framework on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has been updated for the 2026-27 academic year, bringing changes to how students applying for different categories of government scholarships will be handled.

Under the revised framework, the Centre has approved that students who are already receiving a Welfare-based Scholarship but subsequently become eligible for a Merit-based Scholarship should not be denied the latter. The same principle will apply in the opposite situation as well.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to share the revised information with eligible students, parents, and other stakeholders so that applicants are aware of the changes.

Why Government Revised The Scholarship Framework

The changes follow issues identified during the implementation of the deduplication module on the National Scholarship Portal for 2024-25. At the time, several beneficiaries were flagged as duplicate applications during scrutiny involving the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE).

A review of these cases highlighted the need for ministries and departments to have a common understanding of the different scholarship schemes, including their purpose, eligibility conditions and scope.

The government order noted that the principle of "One Student - One Scholarship" is generally followed. However, the word scholarship is also used for different types of student support, including financial assistance and incentives. This has led to overlaps in eligibility and implementation.

"For deduplication, conceptual clarity, policy harmonisation, and uniform implementation, ministries and departments have been requested to classify their schemes under the following broad categories," the order further states.

Merit-Based And Welfare-Based Scholarships

Under the revised classification, government scholarship schemes have been broadly divided into two categories.

Merit-based Scholarships: These schemes are linked to academic performance, rankings, or achievements in competitive or qualifying examinations. Their objective is to recognise academic excellence and encourage merit.

The category includes the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS), the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students, and Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE).

Welfare-based Scholarships: These schemes are intended to provide financial assistance to students from identified communities, categories, or socio-economic groups. Their broader objective is to reduce financial difficulties and support equity in education.

Examples include pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes for SC, ST, OBC and minority students.

Changes At Application Submission And Editing Stage

The revised NSP process also introduces changes in how students' applications and details will be handled.

Information entered during the first application submission will be retained and reused for subsequent applications.

For later applications, students will only need to provide scheme-specific information and upload the relevant documents.

If an application is marked "Defective", applicants will be allowed to modify only scheme-specific information.

To change general, academic, institute, or course-related details, students will first have to withdraw all applications that they have submitted.

These changes are intended to reduce repeated submission of the same information across multiple scholarship applications.

Changes During L1 Verification

The revised framework also provides for greater visibility and reuse of information during the first-level verification process.

Tuition fees, admission fees and other non-refundable fee components entered during L1 verification of the first application will subsequently be auto populated in later applications.

The Institute Nodal Officer (INO) will also be able to view all applications submitted by an applicant along with their respective status during L1 verification.

NIC-NSP has further stated that deficiencies identified while marking an application as "Defective" will be divided into two categories:

Deficiencies related to scheme-specific details.

Deficiencies related to general or academic details.

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What Changes At L2 Verification

At the second-level verification stage, all applications submitted by an applicant, along with their respective status, will be visible simultaneously to the concerned L2 Nodal Officers.

This arrangement is intended to support consistency when the same student applies under more than one scholarship category.

For example, if a student submits one application under a Welfare-based scheme and another under a Merit-based scheme, the L2 Nodal Officers responsible for both schemes will be able to see the other application and its status.

The revised process also introduces an additional safeguard for applications with deficiencies. If the deficiency relates to general or academic information, all other applications submitted by that applicant will automatically be flagged under the "Red Flag" category.

The revised scholarship framework will apply from the 2026-27 academic year, and CBSE has asked affiliated schools to ensure that eligible students and parents are made aware of the changes.

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