IND vs NZ 4th T20I: India To Bowl First; Vaibhav And Bhuvi Dropped

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: India have won the toss and have opted to field. Ishan Kishan replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Mayank Yadav comes into the playing XI in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India secured a convincing six-wicket win in the third T20I, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series against New Zealand. The visitors will now look to extend their winning run and continue their dominance in the contest.

Winning the toss, choosing to bowl first and successfully chasing the target has been the winning formula throughout this series, and the same pattern has continued tonight.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has returned to the side after missing the last two matches due to injury. His comeback means 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out, despite his impressive 45 off just 19 deliveries in the previous game.

Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

What captains said:

Shreyas Iyer: We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern. The intent, the positivity was there from ball one. The execution was phenomenal. The wind is following us everywhere, it's getting chillier. It's important to be ruthless. The boys have been given the same message. Everyone is in high spirits. Expecting bounce and seam movement. Ishan Kishan comes in for Vaibhav and Mayank comes in for Bhuvi.

Mitchell Santner: Another fresh start today. It does bounce a bit more here. Looks like another good pitch. If you get a start, you can cash in. We've talked about plans. Batting group, we've done well. Today's going to be tough to catch with the wind. They come really hard at us in the powerplay. Nathan Smith is back in for Kyle Jamieson.