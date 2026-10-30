Supreme Court Cancels Anant Singh's Bail In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Sets Dec 1 Deadline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court cancelled Anant Singh's bail in murder case.

Court cited seriousness of offence and his criminal record.

Singh ordered to surrender by December 1 for the murder.

He was also expelled from JD(U) for anti-party activities.

Bihar politician and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh suffered a setback on Friday after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail in the murder case involving his political rival, Dularchand Yadav. The court directed Singh to surrender before the authorities by December 1.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale questioned the Patna High Court's decision to grant Singh bail, observing that the seriousness of the alleged offence and his extensive criminal record had not received adequate consideration.

The ruling comes amid a series of political developments involving Singh, who was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for six years over alleged anti-party activities. His wife, Neelam Devi, has also faced the withdrawal of her position in a state-level government committee.

Dularchand Yadav Murder

Dularchand Yadav, a regional strongman and political rival of Anant Singh, was murdered during a violent confrontation in Mokama Tal on October 30, 2025. The incident took place while campaigning was underway for the Bihar Assembly elections. Yadav was supporting Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

According to the FIR registered at Ghoswari police station, Yadav's supporters clashed with Anant Singh's convoy on the day of the incident. The complaint alleged that Singh and his associates dragged Yadav out of his vehicle, shot him in the leg, assaulted him and ran over him with an SUV. The allegations were reported by ANI.

The murder case led to Singh's arrest and subsequently became the subject of legal proceedings, culminating in the Supreme Court's decision to revoke his bail.

Why Did JD(U) Expel Anant Singh For Six Years?

The JD(U) recently expelled Anant Singh for six years, citing alleged anti-party activities. The action followed his public campaign against the party's official candidate, sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar, in the Patna graduates' constituency election to the Bihar Legislative Council. Singh instead backed the Jan Suraaj Party candidate fielded against Kumar.

Senior JD(U) leaders, including Union minister and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, reportedly appealed to him to reconsider his position. However, Singh continued campaigning against the party's nominee despite messages from the leadership.

Singh also claimed that the JD(U) had been hijacked after Nitish Kumar, the party president and former Bihar chief minister, was pushed to the margins within the organisation. He maintained that the dispute was a matter of personal prestige and refused to withdraw his support for the rival candidate.

Anant Singh Accused Neeraj Kumar

Explaining his opposition to Neeraj Kumar, Singh said he had objected to the party giving its election symbol to the sitting MLC. He also accused Kumar of conspiring against him on several occasions.

"It's time to pay him back in the same coin," Singh had told media persons, explaining his decision to campaign against the JD(U) candidate.

The party eventually took disciplinary action against Singh, expelling him for six years. Following the decision, the state government also removed his wife, Neelam Devi, from the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee. The move stripped her of her Minister of State rank and entitlement to an official bungalow.