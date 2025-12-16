CLAT Results 2026 Expected To Be Out Tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How To Check

CLAT Results 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) is set to announce the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results along with the final answer key on December 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and qualifying status on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official website by logging in with their credentials.

Candidates who qualify for counselling are advised to keep all important documents ready, such as mark sheets, category certificates (if applicable), identity proof, and the CLAT scorecard, as these will be required during the admission and verification process.

The final answer key will be released at the same time as the results. This year, 92,344 candidates registered for the exam, which was conducted in pen-and-paper mode at 156 centres across the country, reflecting its wide reach and significance for law aspirants.

CLAT Results 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CLAT result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your CLAT 2026 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to check their category of certificates, identity proofs, and other required documents in advance to avoid any delays during the counselling verification process.

CLAT 2026 Scorecard PDF: Details Mentioned

The marks card will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Roll number

Application number

Category

Section-wise and overall scores

All India Rank

Category rank

About CLAT 2026 Exam:

The CLAT 2026 examination was conducted on December 7 at 156 centres across 25 states, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories. Out of 92,344 registered candidates, a large number appeared for the exam, including undergraduate and postgraduate applicants, as well as 548 candidates under the PwD category.

The CLAT result is a key step in undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions, determining eligibility and rank for entry into 24 National Law Universities and other participating institutions.

Education Loan Information:

