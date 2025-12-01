CAT 2025 Slot 3 Analysis Out: Answer Key, Response Sheet Soon, Check Other Details Here

CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode held the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 across three sessions. According to expert reviews, the difficulty level of Slot 3 was slightly higher compared to Slots 1 and 2.

The first session took place from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the second session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The third and final session was conducted between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

IIM Kozhikode is expected to release the CAT 2025 answer key and response sheets shortly, allowing candidates to assess their performance.

CAT Exam Analysis 2025: Answer Key

The official CAT 2025 Slot 3 answer key is expected to be released in the first week of December. Early analysis indicates that the VARC section was moderately challenging, while the DILR section was a little tougher than in Slot 1. The QA section mainly featured questions from Arithmetic and Algebra.

Although several unofficial answer keys are already available to help candidates review their performance, they should be used only for reference as they are not authorised or final.

CAT Exam Analysis 2025: Response Sheet

IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT response sheet for all candidates through their individual login dashboards. The response sheet will display every question’s answer options along with the specific option selected by the candidate on the exam day. As each candidate marks different answers, the response sheet will be unique for every test taker.

Candidates can compare the answers shown in their response sheet with the official CAT answer key to assess their performance in the exam.

CAT Slot 3 Exam Analysis 2025

Top coaching institutes have released the CAT 2025 analysis after all three exam slots concluded. The Slot 3 review for the VARC, Quant, and DILR sections highlights the following key points:

Many candidates said they were able to attempt no more than eight questions in the QA section.

The QA section included 8–9 questions from Arithmetic and was generally calculation-heavy.

The Quant section featured an easy logarithm question, around 10 TITA questions, and had one question each on Percentages and Time & Work, two questions on TDS, and one question from Number Systems.

In the DILR section, there was one set based on import–export data and another set involving a circular arrangement.

Overall, the LRDI section was considered easy.

For VARC, the pattern remained consistent across all three slots.

Slot 3 included an RC passage of around 500–550 words, with one passage focusing on ethics and AI.

Out of the four RCs, two were rated as difficult.

The RCs featured 3–4 inference-based questions and included an assumption question.

In the Verbal section, Parajumbles, Para Summary, Para Completion, and Odd Sentence Out each had two questions.

The Odd One Out questions were regarded as tricky across all slots.

Overall, Slot 3 was considered more difficult compared to Slots 1 and 2.

